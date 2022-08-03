Read on ottumwaradio.com
Related
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
14news.com
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest has been made in connection to a large drug investigation into bars along Franklin Street in Evansville. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league. The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday. According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive around 7:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they say they found two men dead with gunshot wounds. They say dispatch then received a 911 call from a person who said...
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
104.1 WIKY
Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
14news.com
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people in Evansville are facing charges after authorities say drug paraphernalia was within easy access to children. A Department of Child Services worker said they received a report that 31-year-old Kevin Rutter and 35-year-old Ashley Hines were both using drugs. They were told that Rutter...
khqa.com
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
city-countyobserver.com
Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.
On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
wevv.com
Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro
An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
14news.com
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
OPD: Two men indicted on murder charges
(WEHT) - Two Owensboro men were indicted on murder charges on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation by OPD with the assistance of agencies in Kentucky, Illinois and Alabama.
wevv.com
Two dead following shooting near food mart on Lodge Avenue in Evansville
Two people are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Evansville, Indiana. The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at the food mart on Lodge Avenue near Pollack Avenue. Our 44News crew at the scene confirmed at least one person is dead following the...
wevv.com
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Comments / 2