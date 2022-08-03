ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14news.com

Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive around 7:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they say they found two men dead with gunshot wounds. They say dispatch then received a 911 call from a person who said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTHI

Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
VINCENNES, IN
khqa.com

Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
city-countyobserver.com

Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.

On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro

An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

