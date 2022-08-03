ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Oakland Might Get Food Hall That Focuses on Black and Brown Vendors

The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
streetfoodblog.com

Niku Steakhouse will quickly open a extra low-key sister restaurant a

A brand new restaurant scheduled to open subsequent month will delight the followers of Niku Steakhouse and meals lovers generally in San Francisco’s Design District. Omakase Restaurant Group, which runs different profitable eateries like Omakase, Dumpling Time, and Stay Sushi Bar, is about to open a extra low-key model of Niku Steakhouse known as Rosemary & Pine. The placement at 1725 Alameda Road on the intersection with De Haro Road is only a block away from Niku and Dumpling Time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes

SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Johannesburg, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Food & Drinks
Berkeley, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Restaurants
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
NBC Bay Area

Popular San Francisco Jazz Club to Close its Doors

Club Deluxe, a beloved jazz club in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood is reportedly closing its doors. Club owner Sarah Wilde recently sent a letter, informing the musicians that the business will be closing soon. Musicians have entertained locals and tourists at Club Deluxe since the 1990's. Steve Lucky told NBC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
LocalNewsMatters.org

Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists

Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

New jazz bar and restaurant hopes to rekindle the once thriving music scene in North Beach

A new restaurant and bar in the works in North Beach is hoping to ramp up San Francisco’s jazz scene in a major way. Keys Jazz Bistro is hoping to open by the end of the year at 498 Broadway in the roomy 4,000-square-foot space formerly held by Horizon Restaurant and Lounge. The location was also the site of Vanessi's Italian Restaurant for more than 50 years. Keys Jazz Bistro is being opened by Simon Rowe, a jazz piano player and former professor at San Francisco's Conservatory of Music. "We want to have a very nice high-quality casual dining offering. I'm confident there's a strong desire for that mixture of concertizing and socializing and food and drink," Rowe told the SF Business Times.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Good Food#Deli#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Grand Bakery
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wine-searcher.com

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy