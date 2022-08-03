ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Webb, Finegan best choices for voters

Vote on Aug. 23. This is a very important Primary Election for Florida, especially for our growing Citrus County. Our community needs experienced County Commissioners who have the understanding of the area and are ready to bring professionalism to the Board. Both Winn Webb and Diana Finegan have grown up and raised their families in the county. Both have given back to the community in a variety of ways.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension

In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Filing deadline over for Crystal River Offices

Qualifying week for Crystal River City Council seat number two and the mayor’s seat ended at noon, Friday, Aug. 5 with the incumbents the only ones filing. Seat two is held by Cindi Guy and the mayor’s seat is held by Joe Meek. The two ran unopposed for...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV votes to keep part of Streatery pedestrian-only

Presented with two staff options for the future of the downtown Gainesville Streatery program, the Gainesville City Commission chose a third – committing to making some parts of downtown permanently pedestrian-only. Initially, the Streatery program was launched in 2020 to close parts of SW 1st Avenue and a section...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year

"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daniels knowledge, care perfect fit for School Board

Like so many others in Citrus County, including the Chronicle, I am endorsing Deborah Daniels for Citrus County School Board. Others have told of her qualifications – being a recently retired middle school teacher to her relationships with parents and teachers. I am pleased to have served with her in several organizations plus a book club.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower

An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridapolitics.com

State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension

'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Homosassa River gets second chance after governor's torch

Homosassa River Restoration gets breath of fresh air from Rep. Massullo. Massullo is doing what’s right for environment. The Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) got a lifeline tossed its way when Rep. Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto) came to the rescue after Gov. DeSantis took his saber and slashed $10 million in June from the state budget using his veto powers, monies needed for the HRRP to continue its environmental restoration efforts to restore the headsprings of the river after decades of pollution and negative impact.
HOMOSASSA, FL
ocala-news.com

More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
OCALA, FL
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Two county piers closed

Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Vote should have been tabled

Editor’s Note: This is a response to Commissioner Holly Davis about the proposed Meadowcrest Housing Project. Thank you for your response. It’s rare that elected officials actually respond to voters. We hear and respect your position and nobody knows how this project will actually turn out. However, my...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year

Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...

