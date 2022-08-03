Vote on Aug. 23. This is a very important Primary Election for Florida, especially for our growing Citrus County. Our community needs experienced County Commissioners who have the understanding of the area and are ready to bring professionalism to the Board. Both Winn Webb and Diana Finegan have grown up and raised their families in the county. Both have given back to the community in a variety of ways.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO