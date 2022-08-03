ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

By Paul D. Shinkman
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Orlando Moreno
3d ago

why are there so many Americans pandering to China. it's terrible. grow a pair of balls. China is not allowed to tell any other country what they can and can not do. we are a sovereign nation just like Taiwan is a sovereign nation. it's like is deciding one day that Mexico should be part of the USA

Reply(7)
20
James Mullins
3d ago

All of these countries being leveled because of US involvement is sad. Why not spend the money here at home and worry about our own problems? I guess that would help Americans too much.

Reply(2)
23
AFrisco
3d ago

A selfish move on her part. The Taiwanese people were protesting coming. Now their country is surrounded by Chinese military ships. So now innocent people may die because of her?

Reply(18)
39
