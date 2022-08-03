Read on www.skyhinews.com
Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild of Grand County is proud to announce the winners from the 11th annual Quilt Show, which was held July 9 and 10 at the Grand Lake Center. Attendees voted for Best in Show and for their favorite quilts in each category. The show had in excess of 70 entries along with several demonstration stations and original, handcrafted items for sale. One quilt was sold at the show for the benefit of the Peaks ‘n Pines Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year, the Guild gave scholarships to three Grand County high school seniors and will continue granting scholarships in future years. Peaks ‘n Pines thanks Grand County residents and visitors for their continued support of the Guild. Below are the show results:
