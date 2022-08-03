David Lashar, MD Libertarian Party candidate for Maryland governor

Read on www.wypr.org
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
Listen: Md. GOP nominee endorsed by former governor … but not current one
While current Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is not too hot on Del. Dan Cox, his party’s nominee to be the next executive of the state, a previous GOP governor is singing a different tune. Robert Ehrlich, the governor from 2003 to 2007, has endorsed Cox and is trying to...
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager
Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
Enfranchising Maryland During an Era of Disenfranchisement
Our democracy is threatened without real access to voting for all. The ACLU of Maryland has long worked to stop voter disenfranchisement through state-wide initiatives like our Election Protection program. While tactics of ballot exclusion have evolved over the years, the path to overcoming this ailment and expanding fundamental suffrage is no modern idea.
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
What can be done to address Maryland's teacher shortage?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The countdown is on to the start of a new school year. Maryland, along with the rest of the country, is facing a crisis when it comes to who’s teaching your kids. There’s a severe shortage of teachers with hundreds of job vacancies in local...
Governor Hogan, federal officials announce $22.9 million grant to expand Maryland’s offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
Former Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr. to campaign for Maryland GOP candidates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Republican party announced Monday that former Gov. Robert Ehrlich would campaign for the party's statewide candidates including gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. Ehrlich will step into a role normally done by Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Hogan said he will not campaign for Cox. Hogan...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls
A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary
Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County. Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Hogan, Ball and Kittleman mark completion of MD 32 widening and safety project
Expanded highway will cut travel times and reduce stormwater runoff, officials say. The post Hogan, Ball and Kittleman mark completion of MD 32 widening and safety project appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
