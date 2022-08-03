SyBridge Technologies in Southfield Acquires Precision Components Manufacturer

Read on www.dbusiness.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Butcher shop brand returns to Eastern Market after original business closed 17 years ago
DETROIT – A butcher shop that got its start in Eastern Market is making its way back to the area after being closed for 17 years. Strauss Bros. Co. announced Wednesday that they will be occupying the spot that was previously Beau Bien Fine Foods. The brick and motor location will have a storefront at 2478 Riopelle Street adjacent to Henry the Hatter. The original location that Strauss Bros. Co. worked out of from the 1950s to the early 2000s was at 2740 Orleans Street in Eastern Market.
dbusiness.com
Farmington Hills’ Friedman Real Estate Part of $46M Property Acquisition
Friedman Real Estate, a provider of commercial real estate services in Farmington Hills, and New York-based institutional investment firm Taconic Capital Advisors, have formed a joint venture to acquire a four-property portfolio from Rite Aid Corp. for $46 million as a structured sale-leaseback. Part of the 1.23 million-square-foot portfolio is...
dbusiness.com
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Announces New CEO
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit has appointed Gary Purushotham to CEO. Purushotham will succeed Kathy Donovan, who has been serving as Interim CEO since February. She will continue in their roles as CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and COO of the DMC. Purushotham brings DMC more than 25...
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
visitdetroit.com
Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort
DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
Detroit News
Firm in Huron River chemical release issued cease-and-desist order
The company that released a hazardous chemical into the Huron River system this week has been issued a cease-and-desist order, state officials said Wednesday. The city of Wixom issued the notice to the Tribar manufacturing facility on Monday or Tuesday, a representative for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told The Detroit News.
Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit
Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores. Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team. Oakland...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
dbusiness.com
Tigerlily Japanese Restaurant to Open Aug. 10 in Downtown Ferndale
After nearly two years of planning and design, as well as a nationwide search for a chef, Tigerlily will open to the public on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the former Antihero space (231 W. Nine Mile Road) in downtown Ferndale. The Japanese restaurant will debut a special limited...
Detroit News
Detroit files suit to extend pension payments over 30 years instead of 20 years
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan's administration filed a lawsuit this week to force city pension funds to accept a 30-year payment schedule instead of its planned 20-year payment plan that begins next year. The administration filed the motion Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that would stretch out its payment...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Huntington Named Presenting Sponsor of Auto Show Charity Preview, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Huntington Named Presenting Sponsor of Auto Show Charity Preview. Huntington has been named...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
dbusiness.com
Angela Hospice Home Care
Angela Hospice Home Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Livonia that provides hospice services, palliative care, and grief care. It’s hospice care program offers adult, pediatric, and prenatal hospice care along with tele-hospice services. Its free grief care programs include one-on-one counseling along with group support sessions. Another program is Camp Monarch, which is designed to provide a fun, supportive, and therapeutic camp environment where kids ages 5 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
