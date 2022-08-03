Read on www.yardbarker.com
Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry bashes Shaquille O’Neal’s son after summer league stint
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry recently had some thoughts on the play of Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, after his stint with the organization’s Summer League team. And suffice to say, they weren’t very positive. While he wasn’t a top star during his tenure in L.A.,...
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
Fans Accuse TIME Magazine Of 'High School Photoshop' Job On Brittney Griner Cover
Fans are going to town on TIME Magazine, accusing the publication of a 'high school photoshop' edit for their recent front cover featuring Brittney Griner. WNBA star Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
The 76ers traded Ben Simmons months ago and Doc Rivers is still deflecting blame for chasing him out
The bridge between Ben Simmons and the 76ers is completely burned down and will (probably) never be rebuilt. We know that. It’s been that way ever since he showed up to practice with Philly last year. But that hasn’t stopped anyone from continuously revisiting the ground it once stood...
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
Trevor Noah Calls Brittney Griner Sentencing ‘Bulls–‘ That Could Have Been Avoided if WNBA Paid Athletes More
During Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah joined a growing list of media figures, athletes and other stars who denounced WNBA player Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony for “smuggling” and storing cannabis oil. “This is bulls—,” he said,...
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
American-Russian Pro Basketball Coach Becky Hammon Appeals To Putin To 'Do The Right Thing' And Free Brittney Griner
Becky Hammon, an American-Russian professional basketball coach and a six-time WNBA all-star player who represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, made a plea to President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release Brittney Griner. Hammon, hired by the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach...
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession. Here's a look at the WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist's career on and off the basketball
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
NBA, WNBA Release Statement Following Brittney Griner Sentencing
Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison Thursday.
