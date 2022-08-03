Read on ocracokeobserver.com
Related
ocracokeobserver.com
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
ocracokeobserver.com
Lightning strike silences all island communication services
Local residents and visitors were awakened in the wee hours Sunday morning by two hours of intense thunder and lightning. That by itself wasn’t unusual. What happened next was definitely out of the ordinary. Sunny skies returned by the time local church services began at 11 a.m. Ocracoke United...
ocracokeobserver.com
Ocracoke Fig Festival starts today through Saturday
The 9th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival begins tomorrow afternoon (Aug. 4) with a sold out dinner with guest Restaurateur and Chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Chef Ricky was recently named the 2022 James Beard Foundation “Best Chef in the Southeast.” He will judge the Fish ‘n’...
Comments / 0