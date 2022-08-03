Read on morganhilltimes.com
losgatan.com
Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)
Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
Silicon Valley
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
Silicon Valley
San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale
For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
Morgan Hill Times
Religion: Pioneers in our lives
On the 24th of July, my family and others celebrated the 175th anniversary of “Pioneer Day,” the day that pioneers seeking religious freedom arrived in Salt Lake City after walking across the Plains from Illinois. My great-great-grandfather, Samuel Openshaw, came from England in 1856 at the age of...
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
The cars are the stars
For Ruben Cortez, turning his 1959 Impala convertible into a lowrider work of art is a family affair. He bought the sleek classic automobile known for its flashy rear fins 14 years ago. “The car just had a shell and no motor,” Cortez said last week while attending the Tavares Family Car Club Mega Show at the Salinas Airport. “All the floors were rusted out, and it had bullet holes in it. My wife was like, man, what’s going on with this? She was pretty upset.”
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Historic mother-daughter airline flight includes stop in Bay Area
Southwest Airlines pilots Holly and Keely Petitt became the first mother and daughter in the company’s history to fly together during a July 23 flight from Denver to St. Louis. Keely flew the second leg to San Jose.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
Orange County Business Journal
H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location
H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
Morgan Hill Times
Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek
Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
