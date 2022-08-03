Former Raiders excel at collegiate level

The 2021-22 academic year saw several former Northfield High School student-athletes make their mark at the collegiate level. The following are a handful of the Raiders who received honors for their athletic and academic accomplishments this year at area colleges and universities.

Kate Boland

A former standout on the Northfield High School girls hockey team, Kate Boland has been selected as a team captain for the upcoming 2022-23 women’s hockey season at Bemidji State University.

An alternate captain in 2021-22, Boland plays defense for the Beavers and played in all 34 games for BSU last winter with two assists from the blue line. Boland has played in 75 games during her three seasons at Bemidji State.

Boland earned Academic All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association and WCHA Scholar-Athlete honors for the second consecutive season at BSU in 2021-22. An English and biology major, Boland is the daughter of John and Lori Boland.

Mikaela Girard

In her first season of college softball at Bethel University, Northfield’s Mikaela Girard made an immediate impact on the Royals’ lineup in 2022.

Girard started in 44 games for Bethel, which won the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship this spring with a 20-2 record (37-7 overall). Bethel also won the 2022 MIAC postseason tournament title and placed first at the 2022 NCAA Division II Regional tournament.

Bethel then advanced to the NCAA Division III Super Regional in Mount Berry, Ga. before ending its season with a pair of losses to host Berry College. The Royals finished their season ranked #10 in the final NCAA Division III softball rankings.

Girard was a designated player/catcher for the Royals and started in all 44 games this season for Bethel. She batted .284 with 40 hits, 29 RBIs, 20 runs scored and six doubles to her credit in 2022. She also had 46 total bases, 16 walks, eight stolen bases and a .356 on base percentage.

Girard is slated to begin her sophomore season at Bethel in 2023. She is a graduate of Northfield High School.

Bryn Mucha

A member of the womens cross country team and the womens track and field teams at Gustavus Adolphus College, Northfield resident Bryn Mucha was named to the Academic All-MIAC team in both sports during the recently completed academic year. Mucha is a graduate of Northfield High School.

Kenyon Nystrom

A senior on the men’s cross country and men’s track and field teams at Carleton College, Northfield’s Kenyon Nystrom was named to the Academic All-MIAC team in both sports during the recently completed 2021-22 academic year.

A computer science major at Carleton, Nystrom is a graduate of Northfield High School. Nystrom was part of MIAC men’s cross country championship teams at Carleton in 2018, 2019 and 2021. He also was a distance runner for the Carleton men’s track and field team and placed 15th in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:06.20 at the MIAC outdoor championships in 2022.

Mallory Tidona

Northfield High School graduate Mallory Tidona earned American Hockey Coaches Association Women’s Krampade All-America Scholar honors for the second consecutive season in 2021-22.

To qualify for this elite academic award, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for each semester, and had to appear in 40 percent of their team’s games.

A senior goaltender at Bethel University, Tidona also received Academic All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors in 2021-22. Tidona played and started in 19 games for Bethel in 2021-22 with a 2.50 goals against average in 1128:00 minutes of play. She had four shutouts this season with a .921 save percentage, 546 saves and a 7-8-2 record.

For her work this winter, Tidona was named to the MIAC women’s hockey All-Conference Honorable Mention team. She led the conference with saves and ranked in the top 10 nationally and second in the MIAC with four shutouts.

Bethel finished the 2021-22 season with an 8-11-2, 5-6-2 MIAC record.

In four seasons at Bethel, Tidona owns a 21-22-8 record with nine shutouts and 1596 saves. At Northfield High School, Tidona received All-Conference and Academic All-State honors while playing for the Raiders.