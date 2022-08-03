Little Falls High School to host sports meeting regarding upcoming seasons

The Little Falls High School will be hosting a Flyers Activity sports meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., in the high school auditorium.

The meeting will be for all fall, winter and spring sports. Fall athletes in grades 9-12 participating in football, soccer and volleyball must attend. Fall athletes in grades 7-12 participating in boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and tennis must attend as well.

Winter and spring athletes and parents who are not in any fall sport are encouraged to attend the meeting.

Head coaches of fall sports will meet with the athletes and parents following the end of the meeting.

Parents and athletes will need to complete a registration process that can be found on the Flyers Activities Website. There will be computers available in the high school commons prior to the All Sports Meeting.

The registration table will be available at 6 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

All fees for high school athletes for the 2022-2023 school year are $75 per activity. All fees for middle school athletes are $50 per activity. Scholarships are available upon request.

The first day of fall sports for high school athletes, middle school cross country, swimming and tennis is Monday, Aug. 15.

The first day of fall sports practice for middle school football, soccer and volleyball is Wednesday, Sept. 7.

All students must complete the online registration, pay the activity fee and have an updated physical on file with the Activities Office before being allowed to practice.

For more information, call the Activities Office at (320) 616-2207.