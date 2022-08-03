Willoughby South football 2022 preview: Health vital to Rebels — Camp tour

Read on www.cleveland.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kenston football 2022 preview: Bombers locked in with Nikko Georgiou, Sean Patrick — Camp tour
MENTOR, Ohio — Coming off an 11-win season in which it overcame injuries at quarterback and throughout the offense, Kenston returns some of its top playmakers with aspirations of an even better finish. Quarterback Nikko Georgiou and junior Sean Patrick are among them. Patrick (1,391 yards, 12 TDs) started...
Mentor football 2022 preview: Reshaped defense can benefit from ‘snowball effect’ — Camp tour
MENTOR, Ohio — One tough loss last year sent Mentor’s season spiraling downward after a loss at St. Edward, where the Cardinals played without two starting linemen for health protocols. Quarterback Jacob Snow (1,118 yards passing, 13 touchdowns) suffered an injury that knocked him out for much of...
Medina football 2022 preview: Brennen Schramm leads Bees’ encore expectations — Camp tour
MEDINA, Ohio — Much of the talk around Medina is about life after Drew Allar, last year’s cleveland.com Offensive Player of the Year who led the Bees to two straight regional championship games and is now at Penn State. Allar threw for 4,444 yards with 48 touchdowns to...
Holy Name football 2022 preview: Regional runs fuel Green Wave — Camp tour
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two straight runs to the regional finals have left this senior class, led by third-year starters Jayvon Williams and Kriztion Sanchez, wanting more. They made an unexpected run in 2020, then followed that up with another trip deep into the postseason after a sub-.500 finish to the regular season. Sanchez rushed for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, to pace the running game with a dual threat in Williams, who is receiving interest from Ball State.
Offensive tackle watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including offensive tackle.
High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top defensive linemen
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The high school football season kicks off Aug. 19. In preparation for Week 1 cleveland.com will look at national recruiting data, returning OHSAA All-Ohio awardees and use our own expertise to determine Ohio’s top players. We’ve already looked at the state’s top defensive backs and...
Browns finally getting healthy at receiver on Day 9 of training camp: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on a hot Saturday afternoon and they saw a few of their receivers return, helping ease the loss of another. They will be without rookie Michael Woods II for a little while as he deals with a hamstring, but fellow rookie David Bell was back doing individual drills as was second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz.
Arvell Reese, 4-star LB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has landed his first commitment as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator in Arvell Reese of Glenville High School. The nation’s No. 277 player and No. 20 linebacker chose the Buckeyes over 24 other schools as a player who’s watched his recruitment blow up over the last few months. He gives the class seven in-state commits, including all but one of the top seven. Four-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon is the one to go elsewhere, committing to Notre Dame last summer.
Watch Donovan Peoples-Jones catch 2 TDs and Greg Newsome II grab an INT on Day 9 of Browns training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones catch two TD passes, and Greg Newsome II grab an interception on Day 9 of Browns training camp. The intensity was high as Browns receivers and defensive backs battled it out it in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11s, with Deshaun Watson finding Peoples-Jones in the back of the end zone in a red zone drill and Newsome swiping a Watson pass that bounced off David Njoku’s chest.
Browns take field for ninth training camp practice: Live updates from Aug. 6, 2022
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns continue their training camp slate on Saturday with their ninth training camp practice session. For Cleveland, they finally got some good news on the injury front as rookie receiver David Bell (foot) and middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (groin) are set to make their training camp debuts.
Brunswick All-School Reunion was filled with memories and merriment
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – It didn’t take long for the Brunswick Eagles’ Pavilion to fill with laughter and hugs and memories. It was the annual All-School Reunion with the class of 1972 overwhelmingly the most represented as they celebrated their 50th reunion this weekend. There were first-time attendees...
Hunter Gaddis in the right place at the right time for his major league debut: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sometimes being ready at the right time can lead to your big break. That’s the case for Guardians righty Hunter Gaddis, who made his major league debut Friday against Houston largely because the timing was right for him at Triple-A Columbus. When Cleveland manager Terry...
Cleveland Guardians DFA Franmil Reyes, release Bobby Bradley in series of moves
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How the mighty have fallen. When the Guardians opened the season on April 7 against Kansas City, Franmil Reyes was batting fourth at DH and Bobby Bradley was hitting fifth at first base. On Saturday Reyes was designated for assignment and Bradley was released from Class AAA Columbus.
WR Michael Woods II will ‘miss some time’ with his hamstring injury: Kevin Stefanski Quick Hits
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns welcomed three receivers back onto the field on Day 9 of Browns training camp Saturday, and acknowledged that one won’t practice for awhile. Returning were third-rounder David Bell, who had been on the physically unable to perform list with his foot injury, Anthony Schwartz, who returned from the knee injury suffered on the second day of camp, and Javon Wims, who was placed on the non-football injury list before camp with an illness.
How close did Guardians come to acquiring catcher Sean Murphy? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: How close did the Guards come to getting Oakland catcher...
Painesville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lakeside High School - Ashtabula football team will have a game with Riverside High School - Painesville on August 05, 2022, 07:00:00. Lakeside High School - AshtabulaRiverside High School - Painesville.
Trey Mancini belts two home runs off Guardians rookie Hunter Gaddis as Houston hands Cleveland a 9-3 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona and the Guardians knew they were asking a lot of 24-year-old rookie Hunter Gaddis in making his major league debut against Houston’s powerful lineup. Astros hitters entered Friday’s game second in the American League in home runs and third in runs scored. They...
Houston’s Justin Verlander takes Cleveland Guardians’ rookies to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The four rookies all knew about Justin Verlander. When they were growing up, they watched him on TV or collected his baseball cards. Did Verlander know Steven Kwan, Nolan Jones, Will Benson and Tyler Freeman? Outside of what the Houston Astros’ scouting reports had to say about the Guardians four rookies -- probably not.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Live updates from Game 107
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez and the Guardians take on the Astros in game three of a four-game series at Progressive Field. The game will air on Bally Sports Great Lakes. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat...
What’s the latest in Deshaun Watson: Jack Duffin, Daniel Wallach, Spencer German on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jack Duffin of the Orange and Brown Report,...
