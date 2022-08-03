Willoughby South football 2022 preview: Health vital to Rebels — Camp tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has landed his first commitment as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator in Arvell Reese of Glenville High School. The nation’s No. 277 player and No. 20 linebacker chose the Buckeyes over 24 other schools as a player who’s watched his recruitment blow up over the last few months. He gives the class seven in-state commits, including all but one of the top seven. Four-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon is the one to go elsewhere, committing to Notre Dame last summer.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO