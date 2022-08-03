Read on www.brookingsradio.com
Barn Fire in Rural Brookings County
Fire destroys a barn in rural Brookings County. It happened yesterday morning around 11am at 196th Street, west of 471st Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews found the barn and surrounding round hay bales completely engulfed in flames. Responders battled the blaze for approximately three hours before successfully extinguishing the fire.
Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
