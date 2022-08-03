Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab for Advanced Melanoma Progressing on PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Therapy

A Conversation With Saverio Caini, MD, PhD, and Vieri Scotti, MD. Despite data showing that cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for the development of lung cancer,1 and a leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States, an estimated 30.8 million American adults continue to smoke cigarettes.2 Globally, the number of smokers has increased to an astounding 1.1 billion, resulting in nearly 8 million excess tobaccco--related deaths—480,000 deaths each year in the United States alone related to illness caused by tobacco use or exposure to second-hand smoke.3 Smoking is so addictive that about 30% of survivors continue to smoke even after a lung cancer diagnosis.4.

