Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab for Advanced Melanoma Progressing on PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Therapy

Talazoparib Plus Avelumab in Recurrent Mismatch Repair–Proficient Endometrial Cancer
In a phase II trial reported in JAMA Oncology, Konstantinopoulos et al found that the combination of talazoparib and avelumab was active in patients with recurrent mismatch repair–proficient endometrial cancer. Study Details. In the U.S. multicenter study, 35 evaluable women with measurable disease, unlimited prior therapies, and any endometrial...
Enzalutamide in Advanced Androgen Receptor–Positive Salivary Gland Cancer
In a phase II trial (Alliance A091404) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Ho et al found that enzalutamide showed some activity in advanced androgen receptor–positive salivary gland cancer but failed to meet the predefined criterion for a successful strategy. Study Details. In the U.S. multicenter study, 46...
How Smoking Cessation After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis Improves Overall Survival
A Conversation With Saverio Caini, MD, PhD, and Vieri Scotti, MD. Despite data showing that cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for the development of lung cancer,1 and a leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States, an estimated 30.8 million American adults continue to smoke cigarettes.2 Globally, the number of smokers has increased to an astounding 1.1 billion, resulting in nearly 8 million excess tobaccco--related deaths—480,000 deaths each year in the United States alone related to illness caused by tobacco use or exposure to second-hand smoke.3 Smoking is so addictive that about 30% of survivors continue to smoke even after a lung cancer diagnosis.4.
Genetics May Predict Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response
Investigators have identified genetic signatures that could predict whether tumors in patients with bladder and other cancers will respond to immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Their findings, published by You et al in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, implicate DDR1- and DDR2-driven signature scores in predicting the response to these agents and might help guide clinicians to the most effective treatments for patients in this setting.
Research Shows Low Patient Comprehension of Terms Commonly Found in Electronic Health Information
When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health-care organizations began releasing electronic health information to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients’ timely access to electronic health information, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
Immunotherapy for Gastrointestinal Malignancies: Is It Ready for Prime Time?
In less than a decade, immunotherapy has reshaped the treatment landscape of cancer, but some histologies tend to be more responsive to this modality than others. During the Society of Surgical Oncology 2022 International Conference on Surgical Care, Yuman Fong, MD, of the City of Hope Medical Center, and Ronald R. DeMatteo, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania, debated the impact of immunotherapy for gastrointestinal (GI) malignancy, which has benefited less from immune checkpoint inhibitors than other solid tumor types, such as melanoma, renal cell, and lung.1.
