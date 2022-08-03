Read on www.brookingsradio.com
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
brookingsradio.com
Barn Fire in Rural Brookings County
Fire destroys a barn in rural Brookings County. It happened yesterday morning around 11am at 196th Street, west of 471st Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews found the barn and surrounding round hay bales completely engulfed in flames. Responders battled the blaze for approximately three hours before successfully extinguishing the fire.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.
hubcityradio.com
Watertown City Council decide “Construction Manager at Risk”
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- At this week’s City Council meeting, up for approval was choosing a “Construction Manager at Risk” (CMAR) Public Works Director Heath VonEye starts off the discussion. VonEye goes over the proposals received. Councilman Tupper mentions RJM was “heavily vetted in this process; they definitely stood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
dakotanewsnow.com
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal...
KELOLAND TV
Grasshoppers in fields; retired investigator charged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. A retired fraud investigator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
SFPD speaks on security measures at Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are still searching for people connected to the shooting Thursday at Mall of America in Minnesota. “I really wish we didn’t have to be here today,” said Chief Booker Hodges, Bloomington PD. Suspects are still on the loose following a shooting...
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
sdpb.org
Affordable housing, shelter capacity top concerns in first Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force meeting
More than 400 people in Sioux Falls were homeless at the beginning of this year, continuing an upward trend in the state’s largest city. By the end of this year, the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force will propose policy to address the issue. Six organization leaders gave task force members a crash course on their missions and needs on Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
Comments / 0