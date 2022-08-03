SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.

