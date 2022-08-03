ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Barn Fire in Rural Brookings County

Fire destroys a barn in rural Brookings County. It happened yesterday morning around 11am at 196th Street, west of 471st Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews found the barn and surrounding round hay bales completely engulfed in flames. Responders battled the blaze for approximately three hours before successfully extinguishing the fire.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Crime & Safety
kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Watertown City Council decide “Construction Manager at Risk”

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- At this week’s City Council meeting, up for approval was choosing a “Construction Manager at Risk” (CMAR) Public Works Director Heath VonEye starts off the discussion. VonEye goes over the proposals received. Councilman Tupper mentions RJM was “heavily vetted in this process; they definitely stood...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grasshoppers in fields; retired investigator charged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. A retired fraud investigator...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD speaks on security measures at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are still searching for people connected to the shooting Thursday at Mall of America in Minnesota. “I really wish we didn’t have to be here today,” said Chief Booker Hodges, Bloomington PD. Suspects are still on the loose following a shooting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

