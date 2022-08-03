ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you been ripped off by E-ZPass in NJ? (Opinion)

Spent the morning talking about E-ZPass as we hear the report that some drivers may have been charged $9 for a $1.25 toll crossing the Delaware River from NJ into PA. It got me thinking that this could be happening more than reported. How many of us are checking our...
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average

TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
PennLive.com

2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say

A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows

Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
