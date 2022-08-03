Read on mybeachradio.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Could the spotted lanternfly help control another invasive NJ species?
The spotted lanternfly has been a hot topic lately in New Jersey, particularly along the Shore. Here, beachgoers in certain areas are starting to notice an abundance of these insects taking over in areas that typically wouldn't be of concern. New Jersey as a whole didn't start experiencing these bugs...
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Inside the most expensive beachfront home for sale in NJ
The most expensive home for sale right now at the Jersey Shore has features that other homes do not have. Let's delve into what makes this home so special and so expensive. Yes, a compound like the Kennedys have in Hyannis Port, MA. The property is 1.71 acres beachfront in Loveladies, Long Beach Island.
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
Have you been ripped off by E-ZPass in NJ? (Opinion)
Spent the morning talking about E-ZPass as we hear the report that some drivers may have been charged $9 for a $1.25 toll crossing the Delaware River from NJ into PA. It got me thinking that this could be happening more than reported. How many of us are checking our...
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average
TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
Poisonous mushrooms in New Jersey you don’t want to eat
Every summer right around the peak of the heat in late July or early August these strange, scary looking things pop up in my front yard. They're in the same spot every year and seem to get bigger some years more than others. One of them has quadrupled in size...
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows
Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
