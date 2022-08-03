Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and wife Nina’s $1 million gift funds mental health research

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When you have as much talent on offense as the Ohio State football team has, there won’t be a ton of questions heading into fall camp. C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson each have a case for why they’re the best player nationally at their respective position. Even with some shuffling around the starting offensive line projects out to be top-tier. Losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL just means the next batch of five-star and top-100 recruits can get their turn. Even the tight end room has depth that’s finally getting its opportunity.

