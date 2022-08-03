Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and wife Nina’s $1 million gift funds mental health research

Read on www.cleveland.com
What Arvell Reese’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s run into its fair share of problems during the 2023 recruiting cycle, but locking down its borders hasn’t been one of them. Ohio is home to seven players ranked in the top 300 nationally, most of which playing positions of need in this cycle. All but one chose to stay home. Arvell Reese is the latest and final piece of that puzzle. Even if he’s the lowest rated of the group, his decision may be the most significant long-term.
What’s the most interesting thing from Ohio State football’s offense during the first two practices?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When you have as much talent on offense as the Ohio State football team has, there won’t be a ton of questions heading into fall camp. C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson each have a case for why they’re the best player nationally at their respective position. Even with some shuffling around the starting offensive line projects out to be top-tier. Losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL just means the next batch of five-star and top-100 recruits can get their turn. Even the tight end room has depth that’s finally getting its opportunity.
Is TreVeyon Henderson already Ohio State football’s forgotten Heisman Trophy contender in 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson spent the offseason furthering his growing economic profile, signing an endorsement deal with American Eagle and flipping a house with Ohio State football teammate Gee Scott Jr. He plans to spend the season taking direct aim at the inner circle of Buckeye running backs.
Could Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson be dominant this season? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, it’s time to talk running backs. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means watched a part of the second practice of Ohio State’s preseason on Friday and then talked to members of Ohio State’s running backs room. That meant...
Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as potential defensive line starters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?
Why Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback in preseason camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football players moving positions in preseason camp is common but notable, Thursday morning’s first practice included a true surprise. Jake Seibert received the exceedingly rare “CB/K” designation on the preseason roster distributed to the media. Sure enough, he wore No. 16 — not his usual No. 98 — and worked out with the cornerbacks in the drill periods open to reporters.
Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said after the Buckeyes’ first day of fall camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s first day of fall camp. Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:. • OSU’s preseason goal is “toughness, discipline and skill.”. • On kicker Jake Seibert...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
