How would current Spurs fare with Victor Wembanyama added in 2023?

Minnesota Vikings training camp is well underway and while many of the usual suspects have impressed, these players have emerged as standouts. It’s a season of changes for the Minnesota Vikings but that could be for the better. The Mike Zimmer era is over but the signs indicate that things had grown stale around the longtime head coach. So in comes former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to hopefully breathe new life into a talent-laden roster and get the team back into the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO