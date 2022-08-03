How would current Spurs fare with Victor Wembanyama added in 2023?

Read on airalamo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Should Spurs Be Concerned Over Victor Wembanyama Injury?
Wembanyama is projected to be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
NBA Rumor: Mavs, Cavs Talk Collin Sexton Sign-&-Trade?
Although Collin Sexton would fill in Jalen Brunson’s spot nicely, the Dallas Mavericks’ might simply just not have the assets to get a trade done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reportedly will have the power to bench or remove Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
Former NBA player Darvin Ham has a ton of new responsibilities as a first-time head coach. Not only is he coaching a legendary franchise in the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll have to juggle the expectations of LA along with the egos and star power of several key players on his team.
Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder trade speculation includes Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks
Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder created quite a stir when he tweeted that "I believe its time for a change" and liked a social media post of himself in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.. GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.!—...
Yardbarker
Klutch Move: Lakers Interested in Knicks' Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has drawn the attention of the purple and yellow. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to add the 2019 lottery pick that joined the Knicks for 15 games last season. Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish (along with Solomon Hill, who was waived shortly after) was acquired in a January trade that sent Kevin Knox down south.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career
Regardless of how some NBA fans feel about him, LeBron James undoubtedly makes the players around him better. James has a lot of on-court strengths, but elevating the play of his teammates is right near the top of his impressive tool chest. Over his 19-year career, LeBron has helped boost the careers of players who otherwise might have toiled at the end of benches.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Major NBA Offseason Question Gregg Popovich's Spurs Still Face
Do the Spurs have unfinished business with offseason moves ahead of the 2022-23 NBA regular season?
Does Suns’ Jae Crowder Want Trade, Mavs Reunion?
In need of wing depth, the Mavs could benefit from a Jae Crowder return.
3 early Vikings training camp standouts who fans can’t ignore
Minnesota Vikings training camp is well underway and while many of the usual suspects have impressed, these players have emerged as standouts. It’s a season of changes for the Minnesota Vikings but that could be for the better. The Mike Zimmer era is over but the signs indicate that things had grown stale around the longtime head coach. So in comes former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to hopefully breathe new life into a talent-laden roster and get the team back into the playoffs.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0