Read on www.trussvilletribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
August to be an eventful month for the city of Pinson
By Crystal McGough PINSON — The Pinson City Council discussed several upcoming events in the city of Pinson for the month of August at the regular city council meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. On Friday, Aug. 5, there will be a Farmer’s Market held at the Rock School Complex parking lot from 2 […]
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 7, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 southbound for Asphalt repairs between Milepost 140 (near Exit 141; Trussville/Pinson) and Milepost 148 (near Exit 148 Liles Lane). All travel lanes are expected to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TCS BOE discusses upcoming school year, third-grade reading proficiency scores
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the upcoming school year and the recently released third-grade reading proficiency scores during the board meeting on Thursday, July 28. Trussville Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill discussed that students are paying for school meals for the first time since 2020. “Our prices are […]
Obituary: Norman Allen Stapp, Sr. (October 14, 1944 ~ July 27, 2022)
Norman Allen Stapp, Sr., was born on October 14, 1944. He went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. Norman was first and foremost a born-again Christian, which guided him in his roles as husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Norman served in law enforcement for 40 years. Serving […]
God Is Bigger Movement announces Bass Fishing Tournament date
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — The God Is Bigger Movement (GIBM) is looking for anglers for the 5th Annual God Is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament to be held on Saturday, September 17, at Lakeside Park/Sports Complex in Pell City. The God is Bigger Movement is a non-profit 501(C)3 independent organization that […]
Early screening for lung cancer enhances survival rates
By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — In accordance with World Lung Cancer Day held on August 1, physicians with Ascension St. Vincent’s Eastern Pulmonary and survivors of lung cancer discuss the importance of early screening for lung cancer. Dr. Joshua Gautney, a physician at Ascension St. Vincent’s Eastern Pulmonary, explained that lung cancer is the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
I-459 SB ramp from U.S. Hwy 11 in Trussville closed
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane closure on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two lanes of Interstate 459 southbound near the 32-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. […]
Clay woman passes away after long battle with cancer
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — A Clay woman has passed away after battling cancer for nearly three years. Tiffanie Morton, also known as Tiff, was diagnosed with cancer in my lower digestive tract in October of 2019. According to a post on the #TeamTiff Facebook Page, she fought hard until the end. Morton […]
20-year-old man killed in Calhoun County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CALHOUN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash fatally injured a Wadley man on Friday, August 5, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment, and […]
Pinson’s Historic Rock School celebrates Centennial
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — The historic Pinson Rock School celebrates its 100th year. Pinson Public Library, The City of Pinson, and the Pinson Historical Society invite everyone to the Rock School Centennial Celebration on August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes were first held in the Rock School in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adamsville man shot and killed in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 6:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Martez Demon Brown sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault while inside a private residence located in the 900 block of Meg […]
UPDATE: ALEA identifies pedestrian killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:14 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronald E. Orton, 45, of Birmingham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Sienna, driven by Simon Kariuki, 43, of […]
South Chalkville Road SB lane closed after vehicle hits DeDe’s Book Rack
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — South Chalkville Road Southbound lane is closed after a vehicle slammed into DeDe’s book Rack on Tuesday, August 2. According to Trussville Police Department (TPD), there are no reported injuries. Lieutenant Clint Riner said the cause of the crash had not been determined. A wrecker is on the scene […]
Trussville Council approves resolution to join opioid settlements
TRUSSVILLE — The council approved a resolution authorizing the city of Trussville to join the State of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements at the council meeting on Tuesday, July 26. According to the resolution read during the meeting, the opioid epidemic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peoples Bank of Alabama acquired new location in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Alabama State Banking Department’s June report states that the Peoples Bank of Alabama has announced that it has acquired a bank branch in Trussville According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the former Union State Bank branch at 305 Main Street has been acquired by Peoples Bank. “This will […]
Two teens killed in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed two lives on Monday, August 1, at approximately 1:21 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, was fatally injured when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility […]
UPDATE: Unidentified man killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 459 North at mile marker 32 in Birmingham. The unidentified man was pronounced […]
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Benard Lewis, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault outside an apartment building. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0