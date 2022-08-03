ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 7, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 southbound for Asphalt repairs between Milepost 140 (near Exit 141; Trussville/Pinson) and Milepost 148 (near Exit 148 Liles Lane). All travel lanes are expected to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE discusses upcoming school year, third-grade reading proficiency scores

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the upcoming school year and the recently released third-grade reading proficiency scores during the board meeting on Thursday, July 28. Trussville Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill discussed that students are paying for school meals for the first time since 2020. “Our prices are […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Early screening for lung cancer enhances survival rates

By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — In accordance with World Lung Cancer Day held on August 1, physicians with Ascension St. Vincent’s Eastern Pulmonary and survivors of lung cancer discuss the importance of early screening for lung cancer. Dr. Joshua Gautney, a physician at Ascension St. Vincent’s Eastern Pulmonary, explained that lung cancer is the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

I-459 SB ramp from U.S. Hwy 11 in Trussville closed

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane closure on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two lanes of Interstate 459 southbound near the 32-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay woman passes away after long battle with cancer

From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — A Clay woman has passed away after battling cancer for nearly three years. Tiffanie Morton, also known as Tiff, was diagnosed with cancer in my lower digestive tract in October of 2019. According to a post on the #TeamTiff Facebook Page, she fought hard until the end. Morton […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

20-year-old man killed in Calhoun County crash

From The Tribune staff reports CALHOUN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash fatally injured a Wadley man on Friday, August 5, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment, and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson’s Historic Rock School celebrates Centennial

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — The historic Pinson Rock School celebrates its 100th year. Pinson Public Library, The City of Pinson, and the Pinson Historical Society invite everyone to the Rock School Centennial Celebration on August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes were first held in the Rock School in […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Adamsville man shot and killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 6:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Martez Demon Brown sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault while inside a private residence located in the 900 block of Meg […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: ALEA identifies pedestrian killed on I-459 NB

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:14 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronald E. Orton, 45, of Birmingham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Sienna, driven by Simon Kariuki, 43, of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two teens killed in Cullman County crash

From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed two lives on Monday, August 1, at approximately 1:21 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, was fatally injured when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Unidentified man killed on I-459 NB

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 459 North at mile marker 32 in Birmingham. The unidentified man was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Benard Lewis, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault outside an apartment building. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

