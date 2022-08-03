Central Virginia child dies from flu-related complications: VDH

Read on wjla.com
What to know about Virginia and Maryland's sales tax holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — Mark your calendars! Residents in Virginia and Maryland will soon be able to take advantage of sales, tax-free, as back-to-school season approaches. The tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 and ends Sunday, Aug. 7. During the three-day holiday, you can buy qualifying items like school supplies,...
Sounding the Alarm: DC safety drill fixes unclear as students return to class
WASHINGTON (7News) — A gunman opened fire near a Northwest D.C. school in April. A month later, in Texas, another mass school shooting in Texas killed 21. Both are shocking reminders of why students and teachers need to prepare for emergencies. Yet, an ongoing 7News investigation found in the...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Va. man says he forgot he had loaded handgun trying to board flight at Reagan National
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A Charlottesville, Virginia man was stopped at Reagan National Airport as he tried to board a flight to Florida with a loaded .40 caliber handgun on Wednesday. The gun, loaded with five bullets, was with the man’s carry-on items, the TSA said. TSA officers...
Hilton to retain headquarters in Fairfax County, creating 350 new jobs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Hilton will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County. They also plan to bring major upgrades to its facility in McLean. “Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call...
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — With gun violence rampant in the city, some of the teachers at the DC jail, decided to do something different—project based learning. The project: What should society do to cut gun violence in DC?. Dr. Amy Lopez said the technique has been used in schools,...
DC-based tech company, FiscalNote, to begin trading publicly
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C.-based company is waking up in New York Thursday, ready to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and that's because they're going public. FiscalNote is a tech company that provides information to customers looking to understand laws and regulations that could impact their organization. It is headquartered in D.C. Back in 2017, the district awarded FiscalNote a $750,000 grant to use as a security deposit for their location on Pennsylvania Avenue.
