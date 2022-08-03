INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

Read on www.wlky.com
Crews work Saturday motorcycle crash
Washington County Sheriff's Department captain Joseph Keltner said there were only minor injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Jim Day Road. For more information on the accident, be sure to check Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a hit-and-run that took place on I-64 between the tunnels and Cannons Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on I-64 and found a man dead in the median,...
Silver Alert for Jackson County teen canceled
UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Aug. 5. The original story can be found below. JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County. Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, both lanes are blocked on KY 841 West at MM 6.8 neat New Cut Road due to a crash. TRIMARC said one vehicle was involved and the crash happened around 9 a.m. Lanes are estimated to be blocked for at least an hour.
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
Director of Jeffersonville funeral home has license suspended after decomposing bodies found
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The director of a funeral home in southern Indiana where several remains were found has had his license suspended. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita suspended the license of a Jeffersonville funeral home director Randy Lankford. Rokita obtained the emergency license suspension after police found 31 decomposing...
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Louisville man arrested for burglaries in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested for a series of business burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. Lester Terry, Jr. is facing charges for burglary and criminal mischief. Police said they believe Terry broke into at least five businesses in NuLu, including Cultured and Maddox and Rose. Terry...
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes
— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
Bartholomew Co. prosecutor charged after alleged death threats toward neighbor
The Bartholomew County prosecutor faces criminal charges stemming from an altercation he had with his neighbor in which he threatened to kill him, a court document alleges.
