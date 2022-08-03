Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum hosts NHL's Blackhawks, Wild on Oct. 2

Read on www.fox6now.com
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Sign Free Agent Sonny Milano
Although NHL Free Agency opened on July 11, there are still notable names that are still unsigned, such as Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) and Phil Kessel (Arizona Coyotes). Contending teams may look to add extra insurance players when there are still big players available. The Chicago Blackhawks don’t fit that description, but they could still take advantage of depth players. The one name that sticks out as someone that could be a good fit is former Anaheim Duck forward Sonny Milano.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sells Out
With the Chicago Blackhawks entering a rebuild and trading away key players like Alex DeBrincat, there wasn’t much to look forward to this coming season. When the NHL preseason schedule was released, fans finally had something interesting to talk about. The Chicago Blackhawks are playing a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets went on sale today and the arena sold out.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens With Something to Prove in 2022-23
The 2022-23 campaign won’t be so much about wins and losses for the Montreal Canadiens. The focus will instead be on progress, continuing to build a strong team culture and the development of the team’s young prospects. Even though the Habs aren’t going to contend for the Stanley...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Could Struggle if Their Goalies Get Injured
The Minnesota Wild are a team built to contend with some minor adjustments to be made along the way. Their main problem area is, like most teams, their goaltending. They have a future Hall of Famer in Marc-André Fleury who will get most of the ice time and then they have a newcomer, Filip Gustavsson. He came over from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the Wild’s veteran goaltender Cam Talbot.
Inter Miami face Montreal, look to start climb in East standings
As they battle to stay in the playoff picture, Inter Miami could line up shorthanded, missing two key players when
MLS・
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks 2022-23 Season Preview
With a refreshed prospect pool, a new general manager and head coach, and the free agency period quieting down, the San Jose Sharks are preparing to enter the 2022-23 NHL season. The past few seasons have not been kind to them, and it led management to try and refresh the roster with some new faces and even some old ones. Now that the hockey offseason has reached its dullest point, it is time to look at what the Sharks have put together and what it means for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Yardbarker
The Blackhawks Are The Most Followed Hockey Team On Twitter
In today’s edition of “slow NHL offseason news day,” an interesting tidbit regarding the Chicago Blackhawks came to light. According to Zoomph, a digital measurement platform, the Blackhawks are the most followed hockey team on Twitter. On Wednesday, Zoomph posted a list outlining the 100 most followed...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ 4th Line Roster Spots Will Be a Battle
The Philadelphia Flyers may have failed to upgrade their forward group, but on the other hand, they already have players within the organization who will be vying for spots and for playing time. Of their rookies, some have already had a taste of the big league in the past few seasons, while others may have their last chance to prove they can become full-time NHL players.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy
For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Tease New Pale Ale Beer Collab With Goose Island
The Chicago Blackhawks and Goose Island Beer Co. are bringing a new brew to the Windy City this fall. The team announced Thursday via social media that a Goose Island Blackhawks Pale Ale will debut in October. The video teaser features Hall of Fame forward Denis Savard driving a Goose...
markerzone.com
DJ GROUP LOUD LUXURY TORCHES JOHNNY GAUDREAU MID-SET AT CALGARY APPEARANCE
I think it is safe to say that Flames fans are going to remember the Johnny Gaudreau incident for at least the next 50 years. Loud Luxury, a DJ-duo, was performing in Calgary, and right in the middle of their set, they asked the crowd their thoughts on Johnny Gaudreau. Can you guess what the crowd said?
Yardbarker
Canadiens 2022-23 Lineup Projection
The Montreal Canadiens have made a few changes this season, especially to the team’s defensive core, with four defencemen traded since last season’s trade deadline. They added a center to help in their lack of center depth as well as a couple of wingers to an already crowded position. As a result, there will have to be a move to free up cap space. Whether that comes with a trade or a player going on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) is yet to be determined, but either way, head coach Martin St-Louis will have many choices to make when preparing his lines for next season.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Continue to Believe in Emil Bemstrom’s Future
The Columbus Blue Jackets wrapped up their offseason to-do list this week. In the process, they made very clear where one of their young players stood with them. On Wednesday, the Blue Jackets signed RFA winger Emil Bemstrom to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million total, an AAV of $900,000 per season. It is a one-way deal for both seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, World Juniors, MacEwen & More
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers will be able to see members of the organization play in competitive hockey games much sooner than the start of the regular season after prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers earned spots on Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championships (WJC). The organization also retained bruiser Zack MacEwen and got more news about prospect accolades this week.
