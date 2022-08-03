Read on www.kxxv.com
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
News Channel 25
Showers possible this weekend in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!. Highs over the weekend will be around 100° to 101°. Some rain might be able to work its way into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley this afternoon and evening. If so, those raindrops will be rather isolated. It appears possible that...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin
Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
KSN.com
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — Despite water restrictions imposed on Rio Grande Valley residents due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from irrigation canals beside for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned. At a canal south of the town of Mission on Thursday, trucks...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KRQE News 13
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
News Channel 25
Hot again Friday, but small rain chances return in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Our streak of 100 degree days may be in jeopardy this weekend! Friday will still see triple digits, but a tropical wave working into southeast Texas may bring us some isolated showers late this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-35 and many will miss out. Those that get under one will get a quick cool-down and maybe even a quarter inch of rain in spots. These will be the splash n' dash showers we sometimes see this time of year.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
How are Texas wildfires named?
"Unlike when a hurricane forms, there are no list of names for wildfires," said Erin O'Connor, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson, in an email to KXAN.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
News Channel 25
Heat Advisory Thursday in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Get ready for more heat Thursday as a heat advisory continues. Highs will climb to around 103-106 this afternoon with feel-like temperatures as high as 108 during the heat of the day. Once again take those heat precautions and limit time outside. The good news is that winds should be a little lighter, which will ease fire weather concerns slightly. Still continue to do your part and limit anything that could cause a fire because things are so dry they could start quickly.
News Channel 25
Spotty storms possible tomorrow in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Heat Advisories have been posted to our north, but none are in effect for our area. Highs over the weekend will be around 100° to 101°. This evening, the Brazos Valley may get a couple showers and storms, but tomorrow, some of that rain might be able to work its way into Central Texas. If so, those raindrops will be rather isolated. Those chances should evaporate on Sunday.
