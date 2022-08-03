ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos Share New Song “AZD Surf”: Listen

By Evan Minsker
 3 days ago
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming

More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen

The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch

John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
Drake Shares New Video for “Sticky”: Watch

Drake has shared a new video for his Honestly, Nevermind track “Sticky.” The visual shows Drake out in the woods by a body of water, on stage, and at a boat party. At one point, the words “Free YSL” flash on the screen in a slime font. It’s also got footage of Drake in the rain and in a pool. Watch a repeatedly wet Drake in the Theo Skudra–directed video below.
Lil Durk Injured in Stage Pyrotechnic Incident at Lollapalooza 2022

During his performance at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park yesterday (July 30), Lil Durk was injured when it appeared that stage pyrotechnics exploded right in front of him. Durk shared a photo of himself on Instagram showing that his eye was bandaged. Right after Durk walks into the explosion, he abruptly stops rapping and uses his shirt to try to wipe his eyes. “Whoa,” his DJ can be heard saying. “You alright bro?”
Elio’s Inferno

Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
Deadline

Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
Watch Metallica and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Play “Master of Puppets” Backstage at Lollapalooza 2022

Joseph Quinn, the actor who portrays guitar-shredding metalhead Eddie Munson in the new season of Stranger Things, paid a visit to Metallica at Lollapalooza on Thursday (July 28). Quinn joined the band backstage ahead of their headlining set at the Chicago festival, where he chatted and jammed with the group. They obviously played “Master of Puppets,” Metallica’s 1986 single that Eddie Munson plays in the upside down during the show’s Season 4 finale. Metallica also gifted Quinn a custom red and black electric guitar and signed it. Watch it all happen below.
