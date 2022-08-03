Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos Share New Song “AZD Surf”: Listen

Read on pitchfork.com
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming
More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen
The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch
John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Drake Shares New Video for “Sticky”: Watch
Drake has shared a new video for his Honestly, Nevermind track “Sticky.” The visual shows Drake out in the woods by a body of water, on stage, and at a boat party. At one point, the words “Free YSL” flash on the screen in a slime font. It’s also got footage of Drake in the rain and in a pool. Watch a repeatedly wet Drake in the Theo Skudra–directed video below.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
People
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
Lil Durk Injured in Stage Pyrotechnic Incident at Lollapalooza 2022
During his performance at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park yesterday (July 30), Lil Durk was injured when it appeared that stage pyrotechnics exploded right in front of him. Durk shared a photo of himself on Instagram showing that his eye was bandaged. Right after Durk walks into the explosion, he abruptly stops rapping and uses his shirt to try to wipe his eyes. “Whoa,” his DJ can be heard saying. “You alright bro?”
Drake Postpones Reunion Show With Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne After Contracting COVID-19
Drake has pulled out of his October World Weekend festival after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been due to perform tonight as part of a Young Money reunion show, which will be rescheduled “to the SOONEST date possible,” according to his Instagram Story. “I will keep the...
Elio’s Inferno
Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
Willow Announces New Album <CopingMechanism>, Shares New Song: Listen
Willow has announced a new album: <CopingMechanism> is out September 23 via Roc Nation; the record was produced by Willow and Chris Greatti. Alongside the announcement comes a new single, “Hover Like a Goddess.” Check it out below. “Every woman deserves to be worshiped,” Willow said in a...
Watch Metallica and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Play “Master of Puppets” Backstage at Lollapalooza 2022
Joseph Quinn, the actor who portrays guitar-shredding metalhead Eddie Munson in the new season of Stranger Things, paid a visit to Metallica at Lollapalooza on Thursday (July 28). Quinn joined the band backstage ahead of their headlining set at the Chicago festival, where he chatted and jammed with the group. They obviously played “Master of Puppets,” Metallica’s 1986 single that Eddie Munson plays in the upside down during the show’s Season 4 finale. Metallica also gifted Quinn a custom red and black electric guitar and signed it. Watch it all happen below.
Childish Gambino Joins Black Party on New Song “I Love You More Than You Know”: Listen
Black Party’s new album, Hummingbird, is out August 5. The release includes a song with Childish Gambino called “I Love You More Than You Know.” Below, check out the new track. Black Party is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who was raised in Arkansas and is now...
