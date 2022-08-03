3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC

Read on www.wwaytv3.com
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
WXII 12
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
triad-city-beat.com
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
10 fun things to try in Greensboro for summer 2022
(WGHP) — Summer is almost over, but there’s still time for an unforgettable experience in the Gate City. Whether you live in Greensboro or you’re just passing through the heart of North Carolina, there are countless shops, restaurants and experiences to satisfy your wanderlust. We’ve put together a list of 10 of our favorite places […]
WXII 12
Suspect killed, Greensboro officer injured in Clemmons after attempting to serve murder warrant
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is dead and a Greensboro police officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Friday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working to locate a homicide suspect. The suspect was located at the...
cbs17
2 arrested in deadly Durham apartment shooting in April
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday. Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.
wfdd.org
Retiring Winston-Salem Police Chief Thompson reflects on career
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced last week that she is stepping down in December. She’s been with the department since 1994. WFDD’s Paul Garber spoke to Thompson about her long tenure. Interview Highlights. Thompson begins with a remembrance of how an unexpected meeting during her college years...
'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools. Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free. The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
How WSSU Cheerleaders ended up in a video with Ciara
The WSSU Cheerleaders were summoned to join Ciara in a music video and they understood the assignment. The post How WSSU Cheerleaders ended up in a video with Ciara appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
abc45.com
Driver Shot in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police heard a number of gunshots coming from the area of the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue. Patrol officers responded to the area, locating spent shell casings in the street. Officers were then quickly directed to a single vehicle crash that had occurred in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue. Upon inspection of the vehicle, they located the deceased body of 32-year-old Justin Reynard McCravey who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
Greensboro officer shot, homicide suspect killed during ‘exchange of gunfire’ in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were involved. […]
