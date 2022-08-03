Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

Read on 1073kissfmtexas.com
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000. The...
Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool
(UPDATE) — Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed […]
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Kilgore Police Department issues missing person alert
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Brandon Fagans. Mr. Fagans, 33 years of age, is autistic and walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive sometime during the morning on Aug. 5. His family has been unable to locate him or confirm his welfare since. […]
KLTV
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
DPS: 1 dead after truck crashes into metal gate near Chandler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers were called to a fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening after a truck struck a metal gate. The crash on FM 315 north of Chandler involved a 2002 Ford F 150 that for unknown reasons, according to DPS, “drove on the west side of the road” and hit and […]
DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs19.tv
Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
Emotional funeral service for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas — Friends, family, and community members packed the pews inside Green Acres Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Inside the church was a sense of brotherhood, community, and overwhelming grief. A slideshow of happier moments played on the screen as the family of...
Fallen Smith County deputy remembered at funeral service
Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Texas joined family and friends Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church to honor and remember a fallen Smith County sheriff’s deputy. Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty on July 29 after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he was...
Motorcycle Chase Turns To Foot Pursuit; Passenger Apprehended, Driver Still Sought
A motorcycle chase from Sulphur Springs Springs turned into a foot pursuit in a wooded area just off FM 69 south, then concluded with one of the two riders of the stolen bike being taken into custody on three felony charges. A manhunt was launched for the second suspect, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports.
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
‘Never seen a bond this high:’ Suspended Smith County Constable’s lawyer discusses $1 million bond
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for Sept. 19 on his theft of property by a public servant and official oppression cases. Traylor-Harris’s attorney, Andrew Dammann, said usually his clients are given some leniency by the courts, but this time […]
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
KLTV
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Longview Fire Captain Kevin May said they were called to the area of Longview Parkway and Audrey Street around 3:15 p.m....
