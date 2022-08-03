Two men arrested for cooking oil theft in Ledyard

Read on www.wfsb.com
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Plainfield police: Two injured in motorcycle crash late Friday
PLAINFIELD — Two state residents were injured in a motorcycle crash on Norwich Road late Friday night, according to police. Officers and firefighters were dispatched to an address near the road’s intersection with Lillibridge Road for the crash around 11:58 p.m., police said. Investigators determined that a Jewett...
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
No Jail Time For Driver That Fled Fatal Accident
By T. E. McMorrow On August 5, almost exactly a year to the day that Daniel Campbell struck and fatally injured Devesh Kishore Samtani on Old Stone Highway, the judge... more. Jay Rowe, the 48-year-old Springs man who eluded justice for five days after not showing ... 2 Aug...
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Man shot in Norwich in critical condition
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $800 In Merchandise From Milford Store
A 49-year-old woman was charged after police said she stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut department store. Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Boscov's in New Haven County at about 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Milford Police Department. The store...
Orange police: Man punched, pistol-whipped in morning carjacking
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after a violent carjacking in Orange. Authorities said it happened around 5:51 a.m. Friday at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road. Two males threatened a 70-year-old man with a gun as he walked back to his car, said...
1 Dead After Fight Leads to Shooting at East Haven Bar
One person has died after a fight inside of a bar in East Haven led to a shooting on Saturday. Officers were called to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street after getting a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they said they learned a fight inside of the bar...
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police
A baby gull had to be euthanized after the City of New London Animal Control Department said someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird. The bird was found in New London Friday morning. It was taken to a local veterinarian where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
Southbury Man Describes Buying Home from Man Accused of Not Owning Property
Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a property only to learn you didn’t buy it from the true owner. That’s what Newtown Police says happened to Eugene Tortorici of Southbury. Tortorici’s name was on the lakeside property deed, but Newtown Police say they discovered that he unknowingly bought...
Man shot, killed on Jefferson Ave: Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after a shooting took place in Bristol Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Officers went to the scene to investigate, where they said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times
Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on...
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
Multi-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle crash in New Haven that happened on Thursday night. Justin Matthew Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a proper lane for the incident that happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.
