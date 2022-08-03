Mini Woodstock and Mexican Wrestling: Cannabis Retailers Go Big to Boost Traffic

Read on www.adweek.com
For National IPA Day, Firestone Walker Brews a Short Film on the Art of Hop Farming
Without farmers, there are no crops, and without sustainable farming practices, there is no future for farming. Some branches within the food industry are beginning to see the value of ecologically sound food sourcing, and there are few places where that is more vital than in the potentially waste-heavy realm of beer and alcohol manufacturing.
Paramount+ Adds Nearly 5 Million Subscribers, Breaking 43 Million
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. In a down quarter for many streaming services, Paramount hasn’t yet peaked.
Friday Stir
-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
The Great Fail: Crypto's Terra-ble Crash
Back in May, the world watched as one of the biggest projects imploded. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
McDonald’s and Burger King Tussle for Loyalty
Scary clowns, hidden Big Macs, cheeky billboards—Burger King and McDonald’s aren’t averse to some friendly rivalry. However, at the end of July things got a bit more serious as both brands launched their loyalty apps in the U.K.
What Georgia-Pacific, Oral-B, Little Tikes and TCL Are Doing Right on Amazon
Every day, thousands of brands compete on Amazon across multiple categories. Not all of them, of course, can thrive all the time. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce.
Warner Brothers Discovery Reveals EMEA Leadership Team
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. As it continues to restructure its executive teams, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) has revealed the leadership team for its operations across the U.K. and Ireland under recently-appointed general manager Antonio Ruiz. This also includes content, ad sales and marketing.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Huge, Niche, Swaarm & More
The hottest month of the year is kicking off with some of the hottest news in the industry. Dive in to see impressive growth, scalable partnerships and office openings around the globe. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX joined forces to activate creative collaborations...
FreshDirect Selects BAM Strategy to Launch its New Loyalty Program
Online grocery shopping company FreshDirect has appointed BAM Strategy, a Montreal-based digital agency, as a strategic partner to build the company’s first-ever loyalty program. The goal of the project is to attract new customers and provide more value to existing ones, while also driving sales and retention. The appointment...
Iris Worldwide appoints Ian Sohn as CEO of North America
Creative agency Iris Worldwide has appointed Ian Sohn as CEO of Iris North America. Sohn will oversee all North American operations and be responsible for the region’s clients, revenue and growth. Sohn joins Iris from Publicis Groupe’s CRM agency Hawkeye, where he was president and chief client officer for...
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More
It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
Marketing Morsels: Mustard Doughnuts, Sour Patch Polish and More
Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful—and, in this case, tragic—news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!
