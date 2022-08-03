ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Novavax available at public health district vaccine clinics

By Scot Thomas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdTAt_0h3L5Rqg00

The newest COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District clinics.

Novavax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be made available in the U.S.

The drug recently was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available in a two-dose series for Nueces county residents.

It can be administered three-to-eight weeks apart and will be provided at no cost to those who want it.

Nueces County has vaccine clinics open at three locations :

  • La Palmera Mall: Former Charming Charlie Store, behind P.F. Chang's, 5488 South Padre Island Dr.
  • Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay at the former Converse store, 500 N. Hwy. 77, Robstown
  • Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District, 1702 Horne Rd.

To schedule an appointment, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
tpr.org

Her Religious Mission Became A Financial Mission

Janie Barrera founded one of the largest and most successful non-profit business microlenders in the country. Her journey to that founding has roots in her youth in Corpus Christi, Texas, and by no means was Barrera’s a typical path to starting a finance company.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet

Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
BEEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#La Palmera Mall
portasouthjetty.com

Boardwalk plans change; closure now expected Monday

Plans have changed with regard to the boardwalk at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas. An announcement issued Thursday through City Hall said the boardwalk would be closed to the public throughout this afternoon (Thursday, Aug. 4), for construction of a next-door boardwalk. But those plans have been...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KIII 3News

South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy