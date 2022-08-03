Meijer extends 15 percent teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year

Read on cwcolumbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to be the media sponsor for the 2022 Ready to Go Back to School Family Resource Fair with Columbus City Schools. Get your family Ready to Go for the 2022-2023 school year with one of the largest back-to-school events in Columbus. The Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair is open to the public and focused on giving supplies to Columbus City Schools Students so they are ready to go for the start of school.
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wosu.org
Columbus City Schools parents express frustration with school board as teachers signal intent to strike
Columbus City Schools teachers voted unanimously at a union meeting Thursday night to issue a 10-day notice of its intent to strike. Some parents are upset with the school board’s lack of further negotiations. Teachers expressed issues over class sizes, proper HVAC systems in school buildings, staff recruitment and...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
cwcolumbus.com
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
cwcolumbus.com
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotopost.com
New Business – Mod Pizza in Lancaster
Lancaster – Residents have a new option for lunch and Dinner as MOD Pizza will open soon in Lancaster, a different way to enjoy pizza. MOD is short for Made-On-Demand, the fast fire pizza shop allows customers to completely customize their pizza experience. Choose from 9 individually sized classic pizzas, as-is or customized with over 40 toppings and 8 finishing sauces. Get any combination you want, always for one price. The pizza place also offers salads the same way. Choose from 4 individually sized classic salads, as-is or customized from the greens up with over 40 toppings and dressings. Get any combination you want, always for one price.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite
Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Tanger Outlets Columbus Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28
Tanger Outlets Columbus invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
Delaware Gazette
Craft excited to lead Buckeye Valley
Paul Craft has returned to education and will lead the Buckeye Valley Local School District into the 2022-2023 school year as its superintendent. Craft joins the district after serving as the CEO of Meta Solutions for three years and serving as the superintendent of Delaware City Schools for nine years before that. Craft said he’s excited by the opportunity to step back into education.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School safety inspections found problems inside 32 Columbus City Schools; some work took weeks to fix or went unrepaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lead-based paint chips peeling from the ceiling. Loose bricks on an exterior wall of an elementary school. Stairs missing safety tread. These are just a few of the problems that health and safety inspectors found inside Columbus City Schools within the past school year. Months before...
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
Comments / 0