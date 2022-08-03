Meijer extends 15 percent teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year

Lancaster – Residents have a new option for lunch and Dinner as MOD Pizza will open soon in Lancaster, a different way to enjoy pizza. MOD is short for Made-On-Demand, the fast fire pizza shop allows customers to completely customize their pizza experience. Choose from 9 individually sized classic pizzas, as-is or customized with over 40 toppings and 8 finishing sauces. Get any combination you want, always for one price. The pizza place also offers salads the same way. Choose from 4 individually sized classic salads, as-is or customized from the greens up with over 40 toppings and dressings. Get any combination you want, always for one price.

LANCASTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO