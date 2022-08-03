Man serving time for Northway crash that killed 2 teens, injured 2, denied parole again

Read on cbs6albany.com
Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February
Andrew Gibson, a drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.
Police Arrest Underaged Suspect in 2019 Murder of Roscoe Foster
Schenectady, NY – Police in Schenectady have announced an arrest in the 2019 cold case...
Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say
A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region. Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault. According to the Saratoga...
Moreau Good Samaritans & Officers Save Life of Motorcycle Accident Victim
There are heroes walking among us in the Capital Region and they were recently recognized by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. A couple from Moreau and two of our finest were honored for their quick thinking that saved a life. Passers-by Stopped to Help. There was a horrific motorcycle crash...
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days
Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
wamc.org
Family of Miguel Estrella issues statement after Berkshire DA says her office won’t prosecute cop who killed him
After the Berkshire District Attorney announced she would not prosecute a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer involved in a fatal shooting, the victim’s family issued a response Friday. As WAMC first reported, Andrea Harrington said her investigation found no criminal grounds upon which Officer Nicholas Sondrini could be prosecuted for...
Albany man pleads guilty to May mid-day shooting
An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that took place on Morton Avenue in May. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alex Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
informnny.com
Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County
LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
wamc.org
Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella
WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested in death of Florida woman
WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy...
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
WNYT
Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
Schenectady man sentenced for having gun, marijuana
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and to possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana. The United States Department of Justice said Muhammad Coleman, 42, was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.
Pittsfield Police find 15-year-old who was missing
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Taylor "Gage" Levesque, 15, who has been reported missing.
Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.
