ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Man serving time for Northway crash that killed 2 teens, injured 2, denied parole again

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs6albany.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
HOOSICK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Parole Board#Violent Crime#The Parole Board Panel
wamc.org

Family of Miguel Estrella issues statement after Berkshire DA says her office won’t prosecute cop who killed him

After the Berkshire District Attorney announced she would not prosecute a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer involved in a fatal shooting, the victim’s family issued a response Friday. As WAMC first reported, Andrea Harrington said her investigation found no criminal grounds upon which Officer Nicholas Sondrini could be prosecuted for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
informnny.com

Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County

LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamc.org

Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella

WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested in death of Florida woman

WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out

The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy