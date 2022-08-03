NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls

August 4, 2022 was the hottest day of the year to date with a record setting high temperature of 99 degrees established at 2:46pm in the afternoon at Albany. 100 degrees was legitimately within reach and likely would have occurred had convective development held off for an extra hour allowing for further heating. But storms fired up during the mid to late afternoon throughout the Capital Region which threw a cap on the high temperatures and in fact caused temperatures to quickly drop from the mid to upper 90s to the mid 70s in a matter of an hour in the spots that were hit. The last time the temperature reached 100 degrees at Albany was on September 3, 1953, to date.

