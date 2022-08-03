DP World Tour: Celtic Manor set for Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale

Read on www.bbc.com
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma sign Netherlands captain on loan from PSG
Roma have signed Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, from Paris St-Germain. The Netherlands captain won the Ligue 1 title and made 37 appearances in all competitions after moving to PSG from Liverpool last summer. The Italian club can exercise a clause to...
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
Motherwell: Steven Hammell to hold further talks over manager vacancy
Caretaker Steven Hammell says it would be "fantastic" to land the Motherwell manager's job full-time as he prepares to have further discussions about the vacancy next week. According to the Press Association, the board is drawing up a shortlist and the academy chief's name will be on it. A permanent...
Soccer-Martial ruled out of Man Utd's opener against Brighton
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a minor injury, but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez could start, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.
Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa players to start ‘walking the walk’ in top flight
Steven Gerrard has said Aston Villa must start “walking the walk” if they are to achieve a top-half finish after being backed by the club’s billionaire owners to revamp the spine of his team. Villa have made five signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, and...
