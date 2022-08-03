Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers will be able to see members of the organization play in competitive hockey games much sooner than the start of the regular season after prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers earned spots on Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championships (WJC). The organization also retained bruiser Zack MacEwen and got more news about prospect accolades this week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO