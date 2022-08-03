ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC

After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, World Juniors, MacEwen & More

Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers will be able to see members of the organization play in competitive hockey games much sooner than the start of the regular season after prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers earned spots on Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championships (WJC). The organization also retained bruiser Zack MacEwen and got more news about prospect accolades this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE

Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NHL

Boucher back in rhythm for Senators after leaving college

Forward prospect could be poised for NHL debut after another season in junior hockey. Tyler Boucher believes he has corrected his path to the NHL after a tumultuous 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old forward had an underwhelming start to his freshman season at Boston University. After he had three points (two...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy