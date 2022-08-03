Read on www.actionnews5.com
Man arrested after trying to drag race undercover cop, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man took a ride to jail after trying to drag race an undercover officer, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said 18-year-old Ladricus Pittman was driving a blue Dodge Challenger when he tried to race an undercover detective while traveling northbound on South Perking Road on Thursday, August 4.
Police: Armed robber holds manager at gunpoint, takes cash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who stole money from a drug store in Raleigh on July 31. The business robbery happened at Walgreens in the 5000 block of Stage Road. Police say around 11:30 a.m. the suspect walked into the store and went into the manager’s office armed with a black […]
3 of 4 escapees from Alcorn County Jail found, arrested in Louisiana
ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced that three of the four inmates who escaped Alcorn County Jail Friday morning have been located and arrested in Baton Rouge, La. With the assistance of the US Marshall’s Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police,...
Toddler in hospital after overdose
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was taken to the hospital for an overdose on Friday. Memphis police confirmed that an approximately one-year-old girl was transported to LeBonheur Hospital after coming into contact with a straw with “drugs” on it. Memphis police were called to a home on...
MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store. Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
Woman allegedly kicked, spit on first responders, crashed car while fleeing police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly kicked and spit on first responders after a traffic accident. On Aug. 4, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault in the 2200 block of S. Third Street. Officers also responded to an accident...
Suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery at AutoZone, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local authorities are seeking information about four men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local AutoZone. The robbery happened July 29 at the AutoZone at 3343 Winchester Rd. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), three men armed with assault rifles entered the...
3 separate shootings within 2 hours leave 1 dead, child injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings that happened just hours apart left one person dead and injured several others in the Memphis area overnight. In East Memphis, detectives responded to a shooting around 1:00 a.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. It happened on Willowview Avenue, not far from Getwell. The man was […]
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
Mississippi man accused of shooting own father in back captured after two-day search
A man accused of shooting his father in the back was arrested Thursday after a two-day manhunt, Mississippi sheriff’s office deputies reported. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Markevious Robinson who police say shot his own father in the back during an argument Tuesday at a mobile home.
Three accused of assaulting police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
Thieves steal over $10K in alcohol from Memphis liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves busted into Buster’s liquor store Friday morning, stealing thousands in alcohol. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a burglary at Buster’s Liquors & Wines, 191 Highland St., just after 3:30 a.m. Several suspects broke into the business and stole...
Man accused of stealing nearly $3 million in jewelry from Oak Court Mall arrested | Records show he might be a serial thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing nearly $3 million in jewelry from the Macy's at the Oak Court Mall in two separate incidents dating back to June, according to Shelby County Criminal Court records. 33-year-old Quintaurus Harris is being held in the Shelby County...
Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?
As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information about the investigation is...
Police identify victim in July 24 Midtown homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have identified the victim of a July 24 homicide on Hawthorne Street in Midtown. Beau Grauer was found by police lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Grauer was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. Police have called the crime a home invasion. According to numerous social media […]
Man allegedly shot step-daughter’s fiance during argument, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed in north Shelby County. The shooting happened Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of Maiden Grass Drive. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting with injuries call and made contact with a man outside the home who identified himself as Warrick Tennial, according to an affidavit.
Woman dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
Suspect identified after being taken into custody after standoff at West Memphis hotel
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals have a suspect in custody after a brief standoff in a hotel in West Memphis, Ark., according to an official with the City of West Memphis. The suspect, 44-year-old Daniel Seth Roberts, was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on S. Service Road.
