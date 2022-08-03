ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – July 13-19, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
– $215,000, 1,005 SF (built in 1962), from Patricia Caballero to Joseph Carrington Smith.

600 Luther Road – $230,000, 1,152 SF (built in 1968), from Chas L. and Bettye H. Hackler to Chok Thorn.

9418 Camrose Road – $266,400, 2,068 SF (built in 1962), from Daniel A. Kaufman and Scott M. O’Connell to Marcos Luiz Souza.

1181 Herman Street – $295,000, 1,600 SF (built in 1938), from Edward G. and Patsy B. Altman to Joshua T. Tignor and Vanessa A. Castro.

9403 Sir Barry Drive – $325,000, 1,367 SF (built in 1983), from Derek Ely to Catherine Ebbets Quick.

9003 Tweed Road – $350,000, 1,196 SF (built in 1974), from Christopher D. and Christina Nichole Smith to SFR Acquisitions 3 LLC.

7309 Oakham Court – $379,990, 2,691 SF (built in 2002), from Stevie J. and Leneka N. Anderson to Jennifer A. Bridges-Carter and L.D. Costen.

613 Eking Green Drive – $397,838, 2,165 SF (built in 2022), from Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Geraldine M. Fratoe.

2808 Waterford Way West – $425,000, 2,047 SF (built in 1987), from Thomas A. and K.S. Jerpe to Daniel T. Shibley and Kristina S. Seay.

5020 Belmont Park Road – $465,000, 2,251 SF (built in 2001), from Reginald and Coanne Gillespie to Michael T. Garin and Emily L. Bardeen.

3921 Liesfeld Place – $490,000, 2,111 SF (built in 2014), from Susanna J. Bezold to Robbye Lavonia Thomas.

3900 Clarendon Crescent Court – $544,925, 2,848 SF (built in 2022), from Godsey Properties Inc. to Paul Fairfax and Ernestine Kersey.

12448 Graham Meadows Drive – $570,000, 2,503 SF (built in 1999), from Todd Alan Meyer to Anam Hassan and Farrukh Abbas.

12004 Simsbury Court – $610,000, 2,871 SF (built in 1999), from William D. Breeden Jr. and Teresa M. Rozario to Michael Simons and Shaleni Henry.

5820 Maybrook Court – $680,000, 3,245 SF (built in 1993), from Paul T. and Jennifer E. Felts to Christopher McRae Dail and N. Samtani.

5809 Old Richmond Avenue – $702,000, 2,714 SF (built in 1953), from Connor H. Brown to James M. Frazer Trustee.

12317 Wyndham West Drive – $790,154, 3,345 SF (built in 2022), from Boone Homes Inc. to Surya Prakash and Amrita Mahendarkar.

9804 St. Julians Lane – $975,000, 3,328 SF (built in 1976), from Ray H. Cheek Jr. and Jane G. Cheek Trust to Theodore Fly Graves and Sandra Farley.

12208 Ellaberry Lane – $1,300,000, 5,711 SF (built in 2007), from John L. and Katherine W. Mann to Hasmukhbhai P. and Ranjanben H. Patel Et Al.

109 Gaymont Road – $2,150,000, 4,853 SF (built in 1948), from David H. and R.C. Gleberman to William Randolph Cosby IV and Margaret P. Cosby.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

