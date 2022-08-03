ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's best calls from his 67-year career

 3 days ago

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully retired after the 2016 as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom had been broadcasting games since 1950 – when the club was in Brooklyn.

Known for his dulcet voice and poetic touch, Scully was the longest-tenured broadcaster – 67 years - with a single club in professional sports history.

The longtime voice of the Dodgers passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

"His calls are so embedded in our brains, they will live forever," said Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner. "We are all reporters in the booth running real fast. He’s a poet that glides.

"He’s the best who’s ever done it and the best who will ever do it. He’s the poet laureate of baseball."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xje2_0h3L2zYd00
Kirk Gibson celebrates his game-winning home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Rusty Kennedy, AP

VIN SCULLY: Hall of Fame broadcaster and longtime voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94

'A CITY OF ANGELS ICON': Sports world reacts to the death of Vin Scully

NIGHTENGALE: Vin Scully may be gone, but his voice will never be forgotten

Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good afternoon to you, wherever you may be.

Scully has also lent his voice to iconic moments beyond Brooklyn and Los Angeles, from World Series calls to a dynasty-launching Catch on the gridiron.

A look back at his greatest calls, in no particular order:

Kirk Gibson's game-winning home run in 1988 World Series

Date: Oct. 15, 1988, Dodgers vs. Athletics -- World Series, Game 1. Gibson hits a pinch-hit, walk-off home run off Dennis Eckersley.

Sandy Koufax's perfect game

Date: Sept. 9, 1965 vs. the Cubs.

Hank Aaron's historic 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth's record

Date: April 8, 1974, Dodgers vs. Braves

Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956 World Series

Date: Oct. 8, 1956 -- Yankees vs. Brooklyn Dodgers, World Series, Game 5

Bill Buckner's error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series

Date: Oct. 25, 1986 vs. the Mets.

Final call at Dodger Stadium: Charlie Culberson walk-off home run

Date: Sept. 25, 2016 vs. Rockies

