ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, NY

NY animal sanctuary owner faces felony after refusing to return stray cows from beef farm

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avvyN_0h3L2lRh00
A New York animal sanctuary owner is facing a felony charge after officials say cows from a nearby cattle farm strayed onto her property and she refused to return them to their owner. Tracy Murphy, the president and founder of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was arrested on August 2, 2022 and charged with third-degree grand larceny. New York State Police

A New York animal sanctuary owner is facing a felony charge after officials say cows from a nearby beef farm strayed onto her property and she refused to return them to their owner.

Tracy Murphy, president and founder of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in Newfane, a small town 38 miles north of Buffalo near Lake Ontario, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, the New York State Police reported.

McKee Farm owner Scott Gregson told USA TODAY that last month, two of his beef cows mysteriously escaped his pasture, which is enclosed by an electric barb-wire fence.

"I still to this day don't know how they got out," Gregson, 43, said Wednesday. "The fence is in good shape and the gates were all locked."

Gregson, whose property is about a half mile from Murphy's animal sanctuary, said he was alerted his cows were at the sanctuary after receiving a phone call from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Upstate New York. He said his livestock had been there for about five days.

So Gregson, who said he did not know Murphy at the time, visited her home early last week to get his cows.

"She asked if I had proof I was the owner, then told me to get off her property because I was trespassing," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EuE2_0h3L2lRh00
Two cows who wandered onto an upstate New York animal sanctuary were returned to farm owner Scott Gregson on August 2, 2022 after the sanctuary owner refused to return them. The owner has been charged with felony grand larceny. Scott Gregson

A refusal, a warrant and an arrest

On July 25, Lockport troopers, the SPCA and Gregson responded to Murphy's property to retrieve the animals, troopers wrote in a news release.

But Murphy, troopers said, refused to give them back.

A warrant was then executed for Murphy's arrest and the cows were returned to their owner.

After she was taken into custody, troopers said, Murphy was booked into the Niagara County Jail. During a court arraignment later Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.

As of Wednesday, she remained free on bond, officials reported. If convicted of the crime, Murphy faces prison time.

Wandering Florida beef: Dozens of loose cows halt traffic for hours on Florida Turnpike south of Orlando

Animal rescue CEO arrested: Dozens of dead dogs, cats found inside animal rescue CEO's South Carolina home, officials say

Gregson said that after the cows were returned to the farm where he lives with his wife and children, they were taken to a secure location "for their and my family's safety."

"We are happy to have our cattle back," he said. "We wish this would never have happened. We are a farm community and cattle get out ... people tend to help one another when that happens."

"I just want to thank everyone that is supporting our family through this difficult time." Gregson said. "It is hard trying to explain to our young children what is happening."

'Malicious and obscene'

Murphy's attorney Matt Albert, who specializes in animal welfare law, said his client should not have been charged criminally.

"When these sorts of cases come my way, 99 percent of the time police say they are civil in nature," Albert told USA TODAY.

"But here we have a trooper and beef farmer (Gregson) who basically incorporates the New York State Police Department into this," he said. "It's malicious and obscene and blatant."

Since the cows wandered onto Murphy's property, Albert said his client has had dead raccoons thrown onto her lawn and had protestors grilling meat in front of her property.

"My client is a woman who has dedicated her entire life to protecting and serving creatures including cows that she houses at her sanctuary," Albert said. "The amount of vitriol and even threats of violence directed towards her for her act of kindness doesn't reflect well towards the New York State Police or humanity as a whole."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY animal sanctuary owner faces felony after refusing to return stray cows from beef farm

Comments / 99

Marconius
6d ago

Here in Texas we call that cattle rustling....... Penalties are severe, Up to and including getting your brains blown out by the rancher if he catches you....

Reply(12)
55
Alissa Brecht
5d ago

This article is clearly written biased. I encourage you all to go watch the videos. She stole those cows, she removed their identification ear tags. She's a mental case. He even offered to sell her the cows.

Reply
6
Cecilia White
6d ago

I stand with the lady trying to save lives. this neanderthal way of thinking that animals are put here for humans convince is bull. they want to live just as much as we do, thank God we have plant based foods today, that save lives

Reply(8)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newfane, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Newfane, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Man strangles, boils wife in cauldron in front of children in Karachi, police say

A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.The killing came to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help

A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
HELMVILLE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Animal Sanctuary#Beef Cows#Family Farm#Beef Farm#Asha S Farm Sanctuary#The New York State Police#Mckee Farm
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Drivers' fury as six police cars and 12 officers are used to stop drivers over minor offences including one who was fined £100 for his mis-spaced number plate

An assistant chief constable has been forced to defend his force's tactics after six police cars and 12 officers were sent out to an operation which ended in someone getting a ticket over a mis-spaced number plate. Former union official Glen Dyson, 66, of Lowton, Warrington, Cheshire, was stunned to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Fayette County woman charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy