Guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19 could be relaxed as soon as this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidance is expected to stop calling for people exposed to COVID-19 to stay at home and end the push for social distancing as well as regular testing for the virus in schools, according to a CNN report that cited sources familiar with the plan.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO