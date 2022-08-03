Read on www.deseret.com
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
U.S. Senate Democrats advance $430 billion climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Saturday moved ahead on a bill to address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda - tackling climate change, lowering the cost of energy and elderly people's medications and forcing some corporations and wealthy Americans to pay more taxes.
Senate approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden. How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote?
The Senate overwhelmingly approved a resolution to ratify membership for Sweden and Finland in NATO, with Utah’s two Republican senators joining the majority. NATO formalized its invitation to the two Scandinavian countries to join the alliance at the end of June, a move aimed at strengthening the defense bloc amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The decision now goes to the 30 member states for final ratification.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Goodbye social distancing? Changes might be coming to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines
Guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19 could be relaxed as soon as this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidance is expected to stop calling for people exposed to COVID-19 to stay at home and end the push for social distancing as well as regular testing for the virus in schools, according to a CNN report that cited sources familiar with the plan.
Why experts say the legalization of marijuana is no cause for celebration
Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to undo federal prohibitions on marijuana put in place when Congress made the drug illegal more than 50 years ago. Attitudes toward cannabis use have fluctuated greatly in the last century. Banned in the ’30s, criminalized in the ’50s...
Why was Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in jail by a Russian court?
On Thursday, Brittney Griner was convicted in a Russian court on charges of illegally smuggling drugs and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden and the State Department maintain the WNBA star is being wrongfully detained by the Russian government. The verdict: Griner was detained in Russia on...
Is polio starting to spread in New York?
Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
Opinion: You should know what’s happening with national defense funding
I grew up in Ogden, Utah, and our back deck faced the runways at Hill Air Force Base. Back in the ’90s, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was the premier fighter out of Hill, and I remember hearing the engines roar overhead and deepen my pride for my community and our brave military.
Unvaccinated foreign travelers still can’t enter the U.S., even if they’re famous tennis players
As the start of the U.S. Open quickly approaches, unvaccinated superstar Novak Djokovic is still waiting to hear if he’ll be allowed to play. The law currently requires foreign travelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, an obstacle that even the athletically gifted Djokovic is unable to clear. But...
