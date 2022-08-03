ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Senate approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden. How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote?

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a resolution to ratify membership for Sweden and Finland in NATO, with Utah’s two Republican senators joining the majority. NATO formalized its invitation to the two Scandinavian countries to join the alliance at the end of June, a move aimed at strengthening the defense bloc amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The decision now goes to the 30 member states for final ratification.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Goodbye social distancing? Changes might be coming to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines

Guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19 could be relaxed as soon as this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidance is expected to stop calling for people exposed to COVID-19 to stay at home and end the push for social distancing as well as regular testing for the virus in schools, according to a CNN report that cited sources familiar with the plan.
Why experts say the legalization of marijuana is no cause for celebration

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to undo federal prohibitions on marijuana put in place when Congress made the drug illegal more than 50 years ago. Attitudes toward cannabis use have fluctuated greatly in the last century. Banned in the ’30s, criminalized in the ’50s...
Why was Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in jail by a Russian court?

On Thursday, Brittney Griner was convicted in a Russian court on charges of illegally smuggling drugs and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden and the State Department maintain the WNBA star is being wrongfully detained by the Russian government. The verdict: Griner was detained in Russia on...
Is polio starting to spread in New York?

Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
Opinion: You should know what’s happening with national defense funding

I grew up in Ogden, Utah, and our back deck faced the runways at Hill Air Force Base. Back in the ’90s, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was the premier fighter out of Hill, and I remember hearing the engines roar overhead and deepen my pride for my community and our brave military.

