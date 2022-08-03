ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals MVP candidate joins star-studded Team USA for World Baseball Classic

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a big presence representing them on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic as Paul Goldschmidt will suit up again. Barring that he forgets how to play the game of baseball, all signs point to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to win National League MVP honors when the season concludes. He’s been a monster for the Redbirds in the 2022 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

‘You absolutely have been thrilling me’: Brooks Robinson’s return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year’s Orioles

The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson’s words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Packers: LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite. The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler received the news via a knock at the door by former Packer cornerback and 2021 Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson. Once it sunk in for Butler, he was overcome with emotion — and for good reason.
GREEN BAY, WI
