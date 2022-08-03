Read on whitecleatbeat.com
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Gary Sánchez’s Yankees career ended a year ago due to COVID-19
By Aug. 5 2021, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had seen his share of ups and downs. One more down was about to come: a positive test for COVID-19. Sánchez’s stint on the COVID IL saw him lose 11 games of playing time, but it may have cost him something far greater — his eventual roster spot.
Cardinals MVP candidate joins star-studded Team USA for World Baseball Classic
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a big presence representing them on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic as Paul Goldschmidt will suit up again. Barring that he forgets how to play the game of baseball, all signs point to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to win National League MVP honors when the season concludes. He’s been a monster for the Redbirds in the 2022 season.
‘You absolutely have been thrilling me’: Brooks Robinson’s return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year’s Orioles
The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson’s words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
Angels can't keep pace with Mariners in doubleheader opener loss
Ty France hit a two-run homer in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 2-1 to open a doubleheader.
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Packers: LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite
Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite. The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler received the news via a knock at the door by former Packer cornerback and 2021 Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson. Once it sunk in for Butler, he was overcome with emotion — and for good reason.
