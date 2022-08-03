ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Simpson’s swimming love triangle is dominating Commonwealth Games

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cody Simpson’s mom, Angie, said the swimmer is navigating immense media attention with ease at the Commonwealth Games amid rumors that he’s feuding with fellow Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers.

Simpson is currently dating Chalmers’ ex, Emma McKeon, following their split last year. The three swimmers are now competing in England.

“I think he has been lucky because he has had so much history with press and media before, performing on stage for thousands of people,” Angie said on Channel Seven’s Sunrise on Wednesday, seemingly referring to her son’s successful music career.

Simpson has also had a number of high-profile relationships, including romances with supermodel Gigi Hadid and Grammy-nominated singer Miley Cyrus.

“So I think the pressures of what he has dealt with in camp and at the Commonwealth Games has been pretty easy for him,” Angie said. “It has given him an advantage to deal with a lot of those pressures and not let that stuff bother him.”

Kyle Chalmers celebrates after winning the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
Tim Goode/PA Images/Alamy Images
Cody Simpson at the Goodwill Games.
AP

Rumors of a rift between Simpson and Chalmers have dominated headlines at the Commonwealth Games — where Simpson won a gold medal as a heat swimmer in Australia’s 4x100m freestyle relay. He also finished fifth in the 100m backstroke final on Tuesday night with McKeon watching on.

Chalmers threatened to quit swimming if “false news” about a feud with Simpson and McKeon continued.

“It’s all just false news that is actually just crap,” Chalmers said, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s honestly just a load of s–t that is not true.”

Australia’s coverage of the Cody Simspon, Emma McKeon, Kyle Chalmers love triangle
Sunrise
Emma McKeon holds up her medal at the Goodwill Games.
REUTERS

Chalmers also denied speculation there were issues with McKeon after the two appeared to have an awkward interaction during the 4x100m freestyle mixed relay on Friday.

“Did you watch the whole race? I said congratulations and we [McKeon] stood here right alongside you guys and spoke last night,” said Chalmers, who was thought to have ignored McKeon after Australia’s win.

“I find that really hard to believe that I didn’t say congratulations after the race. I actually walked up and said ‘good job’ across the pool.”

Chalmers added that he has a good relationship with Simpson. Chalmers said he texted Simpson congratulations after the Australian men’s 4x100m freestyle team’s win on Saturday.

“I do nothing but be as positive as I possibly can. I support him on the team but, again, people just want clickbait on the article. It’s unfortunate that I can’t do anything right at this point in time,” Chalmers said. “I think it’s fantastic that he’s here… it’s fantastic for our sport, it brings new viewers in. What he has achieved in two years of swimming is incredible.”

Cody Simpson and Emma McKenon at the Goodwill Games.
Corbis via Getty Images

McKeon became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday, The swimming sensation won bronze in the 100m freestyle final before claiming gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay – to push her medal count to 19 in total across her career.

“I was way more nervous to watch him than I was for my 100 (freestyle final),” McKeon said of Simpson. “I love sharing this experience with him.”

