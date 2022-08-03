Single dad mistaken for woman by TikTok reveals what women want

A 43-year old single father has been mistaken by his TikTok algorithm for a woman. Using the insights of his For You Page, he put together a list of what women actually want – and he’s not wrong.

Mike Sakasegawa is a writer, photographer and podcaster from San Diego. His usual TikTok content involves refreshingly unproblematic discussions of raising children, life and even occasionally race (as an American-Asian man).

Apparently, this is enough to make his TikTok account target him with ‘female’ content on his For You Page. As much as this assumption is deserving of an eye roll, it seems to have given Sakasegawa a unique insight into the female experience.

Mike Sakasegawa was mistaken for a woman by the TikTok algorithm. TikTok/sakeriver

From the content that turns up on his feed, Sakasegawa put together a video of what women want, and to be honest with you, it’s pretty darn spot on. In fact, if I ever need to go back on dating apps I’m just going to have a link to this video as my bio.

“As some of you might know from my previous videos, I am an over 40 divorced dad, who the TikTok algorithm has apparently decided is a woman,” Sakasegawa shares at the start of his video.

“As a consequence of which, I get a lot of videos on my For You Page that are in one way or another, about what women want.

Mike Sakasegawa revealed the female-oriented content that TikTok suggested to him. TikTok/sakeriver

The list includes “men who go to therapy” and Taika Waititi. TikTok/sakeriver

TikTok also thinks women want men with “golden retriever energy.” TikTok/sakeriver

“So here is a non-exhaustive list of what women want, according to my FYP.”

The list includes many accurate statements – like pockets on dresses, for men to leave them alone, snacks, peace and quiet, men who have golden retriever energy, as well as men who go to therapy and Taika Waititi.

I’m not the only woman thinking this list might be general, but absolutely hits the mark.

“THIS MAN LISTENED!” exclaimed one follower in the comments.

“Can you please share this with all those guys with the podcasts?” commented another.

“Damn, I was bracing for impact, but this was extremely spot on,” said another.

Another user took to the comments to make a very good point: “After making this list do you think “women are complicated”? Or do you think men who say that just aren’t listening?”

Let this be a lesson to the way too many straight male TikTokkers who still busily scroll through videos teaching them how to manipulate and control a woman into a relationship, or how to be an ‘alpha’ male.

We don’t want that – we just want pockets and a man who goes to therapy.