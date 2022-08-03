Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, pleads not guilty over DUI crash

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded not guilty to DUI charges on Wednesday tied to his drunken crash in California that left another driver injured .

Paul Pelosi, 82, who was charged with driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, wasn’t present in Napa County Court for the arraignment — which lasted all of three minutes.

His attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered the plea on his behalf and waived his right to a formal arraignment.

The millionaire is accused of crashing his Porsche into an SUV while he was driving home from a dinner party in Napa the night of May 28 with a blood alcohol content of .082%.

“His eyes appears red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” police said, according to a criminal complaint.

Paul Pelosi’s mugshot after his arrest in May. AP

Both cars suffered “major collision damage” in the crash — and Pelosi was the cause of it, the complaint said.

Pelosi was taken into custody at the scene and was later released on his own recognizance.

The other driver, who wasn’t named, told investigators five days after the crash that he was suffering “pain to his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck” and was having difficulty lifting objects.

Some of the damage seen after the crash. KGOtv

The collision occurred on Highway 29 in Napa. KGOtv

The victim was also experiencing headaches in the wake of the collision that he had not suffered before, according to the complaint.

Pelosi’s court hearing comes as his wife, Nancy, led a delegation of Democratic lawmakers on a high-stakes visit to Taiwan .

His next court date has been set for Aug. 23.