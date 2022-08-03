Tua Tagovailoa quietly marries Annah Gore, clergy source reveals

It seems congratulations are in order for newlywed Tua Tagovailoa.

The third-year Dolphins quarterback, 24, quietly married North Carolina native Annah Gore last month, according to Fox Sports personality Andy Slater , citing a clergy source.

Though much of Tagovailoa’s relationship has been kept under wraps, Broward Clerk of Court files uncovered by Outkick indicates the marriage took place on July 18 in Davie, Fla.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa quietly tied the knot before training camp. Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa married Annah Gore, according to court records. Instagram

Tagovailoa has since reported to training camp, where he is gearing up for his first season under head coach Mike McDaniel, the 49ers’ former offensive coordinator. In addition to a new coach, the former first-round pick will also be teaming up with Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins by the Chiefs in March, has sung Tagovailoa’s praises for much of the offseason. The duo got Miami fans excited when Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 65-yard touchdown pass at training camp last week.

Though Tagovailoa’s skillset has been the subject of criticism , Hill — who previously caught passes from Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes — lauded the Alabama alum as “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL” during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” last month.

Tua Tagovailoa with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at training camp on July 27, 2022. Getty Images

Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa practice together in June 2022. Getty Images

“I just feel like a lot of people haven’t seen young Tua’s full potential… I had a chance to practice with him… I see a lot of similarities when I look at him and when I see Patrick,” Hill said at the time.

Hill and Tagovailoa will have a chance to show off their chemistry in their first regular-season game together on Sept. 11, when the Dolphins host the Patriots.