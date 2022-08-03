ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Report released on fatal crash that killed baby boy in Vinland home

NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
Authorities are releasing new details on the crash that killed a baby boy in Winnebago County when a semi-tractor-trailer crashed into a home late last month.

According to the crash report released Wednesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the semi was traveling southbound on I-41 on July 25 when the driver fainted due to a medical condition and traveled west into the ditch. The semi then went through the safety fence and onto Green Valley Road. The semi crossed the road and crashed into the home, killing a baby inside the house.

Diagram from a crash report about a semi that crashed into a home, killing a baby.

The semi-tractor-trailer driver is identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. He sustained minor injuries in the crash. The baby boy was eight months old.

As a matter of routine investigative procedures, the sheriff's office said a legal blood sample was obtained from the semi driver. The analysis of the blood sample will take several weeks to return and will be added to the crash report as needed, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A press release issued July 29 announced the child's parents retained the law office of Daniels, McAvoy, and Schoenbohm. The child was identified as Martin Stechner, III. The family also released a photo of the child.

Photo of Martin Stechner, III. Martin was killed when a semi crashed into his family's home on July 25, 2022.

The full crash investigation remains ongoing.

