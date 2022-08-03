Read on www.onfocus.news
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
Grand Rapids Fire Department Mourns Firefighter Riley Huiras
GRAND RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Grand Rapids Fire Department Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center after a medical emergency. Riley was 20 years-old and proudly served the Town of Grand Rapids as a member of the. Grand Rapids Police Department's Auxiliary...
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center...
Pedestrian killed on State Hwy 71
On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:43pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a. pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 71 near Dakota Ave, in the Township of Little Falls. The. Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract...
DEVELOPING: SPPD investigating east side burglary
Stevens Point police are investigating a burglary on the city’s east side. Lt. Jeremy Mueller said officers responded at about 7 a.m. to the Verizon TEAM Wireless store, 5423 Hwy. 10 East, on Aug 4 when a caller reported a shattered glass entry door. The damage was reported by an employee at the neighboring Harbor Freight Tools retail store.
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
UPDATE: Wood County non-emergency lines back up
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are back up and running once again. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county said they working again at 10:05 p.m. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or...
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Police chief took Army base roles despite harassment claims
A former police chief was able to move between postings at U.S. Army bases despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base.
Combat Readiness Training May Result in More Airspace Activity in August
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI (OnFocus) — Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise Aug. 8-19, which includes nearly 1,000 personnel from approximately 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units. Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating...
Sudden death of Grand Rapids firefighter
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Riley Daniel Ray Huiras, age 20, of Wisconsin Rapids, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, from a brain aneurysm. He was surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 441 Garfield St., Wisconsin Rapids. Friends may call there from 10 a.m. until service time. A private graveside burial will take place following the funeral service.
La Crosse man dies after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County
A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on State Highway 71 in Monroe County Monday night.
Stevens Point Phone Store Robbed
STEVENS POINT, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) – Thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in Stevens Point. According to police, thieves damaged the front door and stole numerous display phones. The phones are likely not activated, and police are asking people to be on the lookout if...
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Wausau woman faces 6th OWI after citizen report
A 40-year-old Wausau woman accused of driving drunk with two children in the vehicle is facing her sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, after a citizen reported witnessing erratic driving. Johnnie Mae Higgins also faces charges of felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle while revoked in a case filed...
Explosion kills man in Oneida County, sheriff's race in Lincoln County, Marathon County leaders hear about mining
Man dies when an explosion strikes a garage at an Oneida County home, voters in Lincoln County will decide a sheriff's race August 9th, Marathon County leaders hear from a company that might want to mine in the Town of Easton.
Wausau man facing 5th OWI after serious moped crash
A Wausau man admitted to the intensive care unit after allegedly crashing his moped while intoxicated is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, less than a year after his fourth conviction. Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. June 24 to County Road WW for a report of a moped crash...
Lincoln County Sheriff's log July 25-31
Criminal damage to property, theft, drunken driving and bail jumping among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for July 25 through July 31. On July 26, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report about a 39-year-old Merrill man who allegedly dug up a telephone box on his property on Swede Road in the town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier phone company and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. Charges of criminal damage to property and theft will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Scenes from the Monroe County Fair
Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
