“I Think Of Them Always,” Survivor Of El Paso Walmart Shooting Says Of Those Who Were Killed Three Years Ago

Read on www.reformaustin.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
cbs4local.com
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect still awaiting trial three years after El Paso Walmart mass shooting
It’s been three years today since the El Paso Walmart shooting that killed 23 and wounded 23 more and the accused killer is still jailed. On August 3rd in 2019, a man stalked into the Walmart on Gateway West Boulevard
CBS Austin
Where trial in El Paso Walmart shooting currently stands 3 years later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On the 3rd anniversary of the August 3, 2019 Walmart shooting, the suspect, Patrick Crusius, has yet to stand trial. Crusius is facing charges in both state and federal courts. Timeline of the federal case:. February 6th, 2020: Federal grand jury hands indictment with...
Where Were You On August 3 When The El Paso Tragedy Occurred?
El Paso, where were you when you heard the horrific news of the August 3 Walmart shooting?. On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:39 a.m., a lone gunman from Allen, TX, armed with an AK-47, entered Walmart near the Cielo Vista area in east El Paso and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Police investigate suspicious death of black man in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed investigators with the Crimes Against Persons unit are on the scene in the 1000 block of Shamrock Court near Montana Avenue. Police responded to a welfare check at the Krupp Hollow...
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
KVIA
Officials: 15-year-old U.S. girl with migrants in trunk drove car that crashed at west El Paso intersection
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety officials say a 15-year-old girl, who is a U.S. citizen, was driving the car that crashed at N Mesa and Osborne Drive Thursday afternoon. According to officials, there were several undocumented non-citizens in the trunk of the car at the time of the crash....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso Juvenile detention holding more youth as state halts intake
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staffing shortages impacting the five state juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and they are no longer taking youths. El Paso County Juvenile system is also dealing with staffing shortages as well and more youth in their facilities as juveniles who were supposed to go to state facilities cannot. “That backlog […]
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
9 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, Texas)
The Texas State trooper reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 15-year-old was driving a car with undocumented migrants [..]
Texas Parents Terrified After School Loses Track of Child on Bus
Two texas parents were faced with a very terrifying situation. Cecilia Gomez, the mother of a 7-year-old El Paso girl Mia, sent her daughter to school on the bus for the first time. A technical problem happened that morning and bus numbers changed, so Gomez informed her daughter about the change and instructed her to take a new bus number for her ride home.
Man wanted for homicide is apprehended in Texas border
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide. According to officers, on August 2, 2022 a 19-year-old U.S. citizen was driving from Mexico. During the primary inspection, officers found he had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Oklahoma. […]
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
KFOX 14
Border Patrol and Texas State troopers respond to incident in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an incident in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on Interstate 10 east at Buena Vista Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to the Texas Transportation of Transportation.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0