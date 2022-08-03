Sundance Announces Fellowship and Scholarship for AAPI Artists

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
In Chinatown and the Bay Area, Residents React to Pelosi's Trip
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week drew concern from U.S. allies in Asia, support from Republican senators and sharp criticism from China. But what did people at home think? More specifically, how did Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area respond?. We...
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
Routes: New flight options from Oakland to New York, Santa Rosa to Palm Springs; US considers enforcing refunds for canceled, changed flights
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
SFGate
‘Virtual Kidnappings’ Hit Entertainment-Industry Elite
At 12:44 p.m. on June 13, the wife of a high-profile music-industry veteran received a call from a 917 number that made her stomach drop. A male voice with a thick accent told the woman that her daughter — whose name he used — had just been involved in a car accident and was in the back of his vehicle awaiting help. The man on the line assured the woman that her daughter was fine and hung up quickly. As the woman was relaying the conversation to her husband, the phone rang again. This time the voice on the other end was far less comforting.
StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees
The company was founded in San Francisco in 2000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen....
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
Much-anticipated Outside Lands artist Phoebe Bridgers plays free secret Bay Area show before fest
"You don't want to miss this," read the cryptic Instagram post from the Healdsburg restaurant that hosted the gig.
Comments / 0