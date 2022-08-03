ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offense dominated Day 4 of Texans training camp

By Brian Barefield
 3 days ago
HOUSTON — Day 4 of Houston Texans training camp was dominated by the offense playmakers as offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton continues to install his offense, which the Texans are hoping leads to more points and efficiency along the way.

Pharaoh Brown imposes his will

Tight end Pharoah Brown imposed his will on every defensive back and linebacker that crossed his path on Tuesday. He had multiple touchdowns during red zone drills and consistently caught passes from quarterbacks Davis Mills during two-minute drills.

Brown stole the show when he made a great catch from Mills in the back of the end zone between two defenders. Two plays later, he threw his hands up after scoring another touchdown.

“Well just I’m talking about just Pharaoh in general,” coach Lovie Smith said. “He’s our starting tight end and he’s a wide tight end. He can block, big body. You see him make catches every day. We’ll have a big role for him.”

Another day, another Dameon Pierce breakout

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had another great day of camp as he continuously found running room and brought the Texans fans to their feet when he ran off the left side of the line into the open field for a 60-yard touchdown. On the way back, he had much to say to defensive back Terrence Brooks.

Chad Beebe doing small things to get noticed

One player that is making the most out of every snap at camp is fifth-year wide receiver Chad Beebe. If the name sounds familiar, it is because his father is former NFL wide receiver Don Beebe who played in six Super Bowls during his time in the league.

Beebe has found a knack for getting in space, making himself available for check-downs or to move the chains in short yardage situations. During the two-minute offense drill, backup quarterback Kyle Allen found Beebe in the heart of the defense, with multiple defenders occupying the same space as his wide receiver. Beebe was able to secure the catch and gain a couple more yards before being swarmed by the defense.

Plays like that will impress the coaches and with his special teams ability he might have a chance to make the Texans 53-man roster.

Nico Collins solidifying his starting job

Wide receiver Nico Collins found himself in the spotlight on Monday as he made big play after big play. Collins is starting to show why general manager Nick Caserio was so complimentary of him after the Texans selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Collins is out to prove that his unexciting 33 receptions for 446 yards in the 14 games last season was him learning how to play the game on the NFL level. He spent a lot of time in the offseason with quarterback Davis Mills and their chemistry stood out on Day 4 of camp.

The Texans need him to become more of a red zone threat this season, which Collins made a priority to work on in the offseason.

On Monday, he displayed some of that work when he bullied defensive back Steven Nelson in the end zone on a touchdown pass that Nelson thought he had an opportunity to intercept when the ball came out of Mill’s hand.

“That’s a tough duty for a defensive back,” Smith said. “The one play that you’re talking about, defensively, [cornerback] Steven Nelson is in pretty good position, but when you’re 6-4, most corners around six feet, that’s a pretty good match up for us. Nico Collins is an excellent football player. We expect him to make plays like that.”

Jalen Pitre shows off brawn and brains

For as much expectation that has been put on the rookie cornerback Derek Stingley to perform this season for the Texans, safety Jalen Pitre falls under that same microscope. With the departure of Justin Reid via free agency in the offseason, Pitre will be asked to step in early and help solidify a defensive backfield that had consistency issues last season.

During Monday’s 11-on-11 drills, Pitre was all over the field making plays. He executed a perfect safety blitz to sack Davis Mills. Pitre dropped near the right sideline and did pushups when he missed an opportunity to pick off Kyle Allen, who was trying to hit tight end Brevin Jordan in the flats.

“He’s just very smart,” said cornerback Tavierre Thomas about Pitre. “That’s one of the smartest guys I’ve seen coming in, me going on my fifth year. He’s very smart. You wouldn’t know that he’s a rookie.”

